Celebrity photographer Munna Thaakur talks on his bond with late actor Irrfan Khan

Celebrity photographer Munna Thaakur talks about his journey in Bollywood

Well-known celebrity Photographer Munna Thaakur is famous among some of the A-list actors of the tinsel town including Salman Khan, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Suniel Shetty, Randeep Hooda, Sonakshi Sinha, Chitrangada Singh, and Taapsee Pannu. Thaakur, who recently finished a photoshoot with Taapsee Pannu post her film 'Blurr' had his share of struggles before making big in Bollywood.

From being a newspaper boy and working in a cotton factory to being a cardboard puller in a welding shop to working as a diamond polisher and a cutter, Thaakur did multiple odd jobs till he finally found his way to the limelight.

"I used to deliver newspaper at Arjun Rampal’s house back then. I requested his maid to help me talk to him. I somehow got to speak to him and he asked me to show my previous work. I told him I don’t have any professional work to show and requested him to give me an opportunity. He called me at the film city where he was shooting at that time and that was my first professional photography project," Thaakur recalls.

Though, he remembers his first shoot with Rampal very vividly, his memories of shooting late actor Irrfan Khan for a magazine are still clear. "I have known him (Irrfan Khan) since 2006 and have worked with him on few projects. I was always happy to see him, meet him and when ever we got chance to meet each other we loved sharing time together. He will remain in my heart forever," says the photographer, who feels grateful to have received acknowledgement and acceptance from the industry folks. "From the day I had learnt to load a camera roll in a camera till today, I am full of gratitude and feel blessed to know those people closely, who I used to admire when nobody knew me," he expresses.

With the advancement of technology and cameras being replaced by hi-tech mobile phones, we ask Thaakur if there is a scope of replacement of the tools. He is of the opinion that there's much more to photography that capturing an image in a phone camera. "Lights, camera angles, types of lenses and techniques and capturing the soul is the art of photography is what should be learnt," he says.

Thaakur further adds biggest learning comes from observing and introspecting. "Being curious about the equipment you use to shoot, evaluate the image you click, understand the angles, and lights before adding your uniqueness to the art and passion for photography," he insists.

When asked what lies ahead his plans the photographer is quick to respond, "Celebrity shoots are the best! I have only touched Bollywood yet, there is so much to explore. I am yet to begin in Hollywood."