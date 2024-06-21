Celebrity Chef Shares 5 Healthy Recipes To Try Post Yoga Workout

Every year, June 21 is observed as International Yoga Day, serving as a great reminder to prioritise a healthy and balanced lifestyle. After an intense workout routine, your body craves a delicious, nutritious meal to replenish energy and rebuild muscles. Similarly, after a restorative yoga session, it's essential to have a healthy and nutritious meal to boost overall fitness.
Many of us aren't really into dieting, but we still need something healthy after a workout. To make your meals healthy and yummy, Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur has shared some delicious and easy-to-make recipes at home that are ideal for post-yoga workouts.
Oatmeal with Veggies
Ingredients
2 cups Oats
1 Chopped Onion
3 or 4 Green Chilies
½ Cup of Chopped Ginger
1 Chopped Carrot
4 Chopped Green Beans
¼ Cup Green Peas
½ Cup of Chopped Capsicum
1 Tomato
1 tbsp Oil
1 tsp Mustard Seeds
1 tsp Urad Dal
4 to 5 Cashew Nuts
1 Sprig Curry leaves
Finely chopped Fresh coriander leaves
Salt - as per taste
¼ tsp Turmeric powder
Steps to make
Step 1: Take a pan and dry roast the oats for 5 minutes.
Step 2: Now, heat oil in a wok, add in the mustard seeds, urad dal, cashews and curry leaves
Step 3: Add chopped onion, green chilies, finely chopped ginger to it and sauté them for a minute
Step 4: Add the chopped vegetables and turmeric powder and sauté it for an additional minute
Step 5: Add 2 cups of water and salt and bring it to a boil. Let it simmer for approximately 3-4 minutes till the vegetables turn soft
Step 6: Reduce the flame and add the oats to the mixture of vegetables
Step 7: Mix all the ingredients well, cover with a lid and let it cook for 5 minutes till the oats soak in the water
Step 8: Finally add finely chopped coriander leaves. Mix once and switch off the flame. Serve the vegetable oatmeal hot!
Fruity Oatmeal Smoothie
Ingredients
1/2 cup of oats
1 ripe banana, frozen
1 cup of milk
1/2 cup of Greek yogurt
1 tbsp of honey
Handful of ice cubes
Fresh fruits for garnish (optional)
Steps to make
Step 1: In a blender, combine oats, frozen banana, milk, Greek yoghurt, and honey
Step 2: Blend the mixture until it turns out smooth and creamy
Step 3: Add ice cubes and blend again until the desired consistency is reached
Step 4: Pour the smoothie into glasses, garnish with fresh fruits and serve immediately
Soya Vegetable Salad
Ingredients
1 cup of Soya Chunks, as per instructions on pack
½ a cup of assorted bell pepper
½ cup of boiled sweet corn, chopped
4 lettuce leaves
1 chopped onion
2 button mushrooms
5-6 cherry tomatoes
handful of green olives and black olives for garnishing
1 tbsp oil
For toppings
5 tbsp of hung curd
Low fat Cottage cheese
2 tsp of low fat mayonnaise
1 tsp of tomato ketchup
1 pinch of white pepper powder
Salt to taste
Walnuts or Almonds
Steps to make
Step 1: In a moderately hot wok, heat some oil and stir fry the Soya Chunks till they turn golden brown. remove them and put aside once golden brown.
Step 2: In the same wok, add onions and capsicums. Sauté till slightly crunchy and set aside
Step 3: Heat the same wok over a high flame and stir-fry mushrooms for half a minute. Take them out in another bowl and put aside and allow the cooked vegetables to come to room temperature
Step 4: Next, transfer all the vegetables along with the salad greens into a bowl. Place the bowl in the refrigerator for a while to chill before serving.
Step 5: In another bowl, mix in all the ingredients of the toppings, and keep them in the refrigerator. Tip: A chilled dressing makes the salad taste even better!
Step 6: Drizzle the dressing over the salad just before serving and sprinkle a handful of baked croutons on top. Your nutritious and flavorful salad is now ready to be enjoyed.
Honey Slow-Baked Beans
Ingredients
Kidney-shaped beans
2 tbsp olive oil
1 medium onion, sliced
2 tbsp tomato paste
1 tsp mashed red chillies dipped in vinegar
4 c water
1/4 c dark, full-flavoured honey
1 1/2 tsp salt
Steps to make
Step 1: Add water to a medium pot with beans. Boil for a moment, then turn down the heat and simmer for 30 minutes. Drain, then put aside.
Step 2: Set the oven rack in the middle and preheat it to 325°F.
Step 3: In a slow-cooking tandoor oven made of cast iron, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and simmer for about 4 minutes, or until softly browned. Garlic, tomato paste, and soaking red peppers are all stirred in. Stir in the saved beans, water, honey, and salt. Boil, then place in the oven while covered.
Step 4: Bake for 3 to 4 hours, or until the beans are soft. Every hour, stir. If necessary, add hot water to keep the beans covered and soupy.
Creamy Peanut Butter and Banana Smoothie Bowl
Ingredients
2 whole Bananas, sliced and frozen
1/2 cup of Greek yogurt
1/2 cup of Milk
2 tbsp of natural unsweetened cocoa powder
1 tbsp Unsweetened peanut butter
1 tsp of Vanilla Extract
Chia seeds for garnishing
Steps to make
Step 1: First, peel and slice two whole bananas, then place them on a wax paper-lined tray and allow the bananas to freeze for about an hour or until solid.
Step 2: Next, in a blender, combine the frozen bananas, Greek yogurt, milk, cocoa powder, creamy and unsweetened peanut butter and vanilla extract. Blend the ingredients until smooth, adjusting the consistency with additional milk as needed.
Step 3: Once blended to a smooth consistency, transfer the smoothie into serving bowls.
Step 4: Garnish with sliced bananas, chia seeds, and serve