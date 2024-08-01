Capturing The Untamed Beauty Of Ladakh: An Interview With Aashish Chandratreya

Mumbai-based photographer Aashish Chandratreya has always had a penchant for adventure and capturing the world's hidden wonders through his lens. His latest project, a breathtaking series of photographs from the winter landscapes of Ladakh, has garnered international acclaim and has been featured in exhibitions in Tribeca, New York City, and Miami Art Week in 2023.

I had the opportunity to sit down with Aashish to discuss his experiences, inspirations, and the challenges he faced during his remarkable journey to Ladakh.

The Inspiration Behind the Journey

"Aashish, what inspired you to photograph Ladakh in the winter season?" I asked.

"I’ve been to Ladakh twice before on my motorcycle with friends," Aashish shared with a nostalgic smile. "Those trips were incredible, but this time, I wanted to capture something very few people get to witness—the stark, serene beauty of Ladakh in winter."

The Journey to Ladakh

Describing the scene at Pangong Lake, a popular tourist destination in Ladakh, Aashish noted the stark difference between summer and winter. "Where Pangong Lake sees a minimum of 300+ cars every day from Leh City, in the winters, it's barely 4 or 5 cars. The lake is completely frozen, the road to Handle is whitewashed, and there's snow all around Shanti Stupa. It’s an entirely different world."

Facing the Elements

Undertaking such a project in harsh winter conditions is no small feat. Aashish emphasized the challenges, particularly the extreme cold and high altitude. "The temperatures soared below -30°C, and oxygen was sparse. It was tough, but I am thankful to my father, Mr. Nitin Chandratreya, who accompanied me on this trip. His support was invaluable."

The Love for Mountains and Adventure

Aashish’s love for mountains and adventure is evident in his work. "Mountains have always been my sanctuary, my source of inspiration," he said. "The tranquility, the raw beauty, and the sheer scale of these landscapes drive me to capture their essence and share it with the world."

International Recognition

Aashish's photographs from Ladakh were showcased in a photo exhibition at the Black and White Gallery in Tribeca, New York City, and at Miami Art Week in 2023. "It was an honor to have my work displayed on such prestigious platforms," Aashish said. "I feel proud to show the unseen beauty of India to the world. There’s so much more to our country than what meets the eye."

Looking Forward

As our conversation drew to a close, I asked Aashish about his future plans. "There are so many unexplored places and untold stories," he said thoughtfully. "I want to continue pushing the boundaries of my work, exploring new terrains, and capturing moments that inspire and evoke emotions."

Aashish Chandratreya's journey to Ladakh in winter is a testament to his dedication, passion, and adventurous spirit. His work not only showcases the breathtaking beauty of the region but also brings to light the unseen wonders of India, inspiring others to explore and appreciate the world around them.