 Can Flossing Daily Help Lower Cardiovascular Risk? Know What Experts Say
Did you know that flossing can not only have good effects on your teeth but can also help in lowering risk of cardiovascular diseases

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 12:11 PM IST
Healthy teeth and gums are essential, not only because they are a sign of a fit body but also because they impact your personality. Healthy gums and clean, white teeth make you feel confident and boost your self-esteem. Flossing is essential for keeping your teeth and gums healthy. While brushing cleans the surface of your teeth, flossing removes food particles and plaque from between your teeth and under the gumline where a toothbrush can’t reach. If left there, this buildup can lead to cavities, gum disease, and bad breath.

Did you know that flossing can not only have good effects on your teeth but can also help in lowering risk of cardiovascular diseases? Baffling right? Let's know how flossing is linked to cardiovascular risks.

Why flossing is an essential habit?

Developing the daily practice of flossing helps keep plaque from forming into tartar, which can only be eliminated by a dentist. Flossing is a quick practice that you may incorporate into your normal routine. Although flossing is best done at night before bed, it can be done at any time of day as long as it is done consistently.

If you floss daily, the long-term effects are noticeable. Your teeth stay healthier, your gums are less likely to bleed, and your breath feels fresher. It’s also a simple way to reduce dental costs, as preventing problems is cheaper than fixing them.

How can flossing reduce risk of heart attacks?

It can come to you as a surprise but yes, your flossing habit might just be saving you heart attack or a probability of a stroke. Shedding light on the same, Dr. Sacheev Nanda, Chief Dental Surgeon, (M.D.S) Prosthodontist, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune shared, "Flossing daily can do more than protect your smile—it may also reduce cardiovascular risks and improve overall longevity. By preventing plaque and bacteria buildup, flossing reduces the likelihood of gum diseases like gingivitis and periodontitis, which can cause bacteria to enter the bloodstream. This triggers systemic inflammation, a key factor linked to atherosclerosis, heart attacks, and strokes. These gum conditions allow bacteria to enter the bloodstream, triggering systemic inflammation. This inflammatory response may contribute to atherosclerosis (arterial narrowing), increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes."

"Studies indicate that maintaining good oral hygiene—through regular brushing, flossing, and dental check-ups—lowers markers like C-reactive protein, a known risk factor for heart disease. While research continues to explore this connection, the evidence highlights the importance of oral care as a simple yet impactful step toward better cardiovascular health," he added.

So, keep flossing—it’s not just about your teeth but your heart too!

