Businessman Vivek Kothari aims to make remarkable changes in the sports scenario in India

Mr. Vivek Kothari, son of popular businessman Mr. Prithviraj Kothari has carved quite a niche from himself. Born on 08/07/91 in Mumbai, Vivek is B.Com graduate from University of Mumbai.

At this young age, Vivek is an Executive Director of Augmont Enterprises Private Limited. It a company off integrated precious metals management which carries operations in trading of gold and silver coin & bar through its online platform, gold refining and manufacturing of tamper proof packaged jewelry. Augmont has a turnover of over 1 Billion USD which makes it one of the largest network of bullion dealers across India providing wholesale and retail level bullion delivery in the spot markets through its online platform with 3500+ registered clients.

At the age of 28 years, Vivek Kothari has a great quest for knowledge and is always keen on making new strategies for the upliftment of the bullion industry. He aims to make “Augmont” presence globally.

Vivek is very passionate about sports. He is the founder of Aether Leisure – a company set up which aims of improving the sporting landscape and make life easier for sports venues and players. Vivek's mission is to bring inspiration and innovation to every athlete in the world — drives us to encourage every person to reach their full potential, whether it’s on the track, field or court, at work or at home.

On August 17, 2018 Vivek Kothari was appointed as the Director of Indian Sports Academy Limited on 17 August 2018. He works bringing better changes in the sports culture of India.

About what he wishes to do in the coming time, Vivek said, "I want to make sure our brand is recognized by every Indian as “Customer’s Choice Brand” in the bullion industry and to enter the global markets. I also want to make sure international facilities are available to the Indian athletes at a minimal cost."