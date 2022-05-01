Brothers and Sisters day: History, significance, all you need to know about this day

Today is dedicated to the people who (we hope) made your childhood memorable — your siblings. They’ve been there for you during the good times. And they haven’t left your side through the bad (even if they created it by getting you in trouble).

Of course, there were probably times where you couldn’t stand the sight of each other. What siblings don’t get into fights? Still, Brothers and Sisters Day is the day to reflect on the best times this May 2.

We all agree about the importance of Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. But brothers and sisters know you like no one else ever will.

Brothers and Sisters Day was created after an unknown woman lost her brother and realized how she never let him know how much he meant to her. Two years after his death, she decided to create a holiday that was all about siblings connecting, reconnecting, and appreciating each other so that others didn’t miss out on what she did: a close relationship with her brother. And thus, National Brothers and Sisters Day was born.

It is meant to be a holiday that is strictly celebrated from the heart where brothers and sisters really take the time to value and cherish each other and the memories they share and to (of course) create new ones. Not to be confused with National Siblings Day, this holiday was created to specifically recognize the bond that only brothers and sisters can have.

So whether you and your brother or sister haven’t spoken in days, months or years, it’s a time to reflect and strengthen bonds. Call your sibling and talk for 10 minutes or go see a movie together. There is no right or wrong way to celebrate this holiday, all you have to do appreciate and continue to grow with your brother or sister.

Brothers and sisters for a lot of people are each other’s first best friends, first sparring partners, and one of their most valued protectors. Each year the holiday is celebrated at the beginning of May — the middle of spring, a time for blooming. It’s the perfect time of the year to water and nurture your relationship no matter how weak or strong it may be.

