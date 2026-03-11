Bringing Macbeth Alive: Paul Goodwin On Getting Shakespeare To The Mumbai Fringe Festival (FPJ Exclusive) |

Paul Goodwin, artistic director of the award-winning UK-based theatre company, The Shakespeare Edit, shall be presenting Macbeth solo — a distilled version of Shakespeare’s Macbeth at the Mumbai Fringe Festival. Created in collaboration with Ukrainian composer Dmitriy Saratsky, this 60-minute monodrama is a thrilling psychological portrait of Macbeth’s descent into madness, bringing Shakespeare’s tale newly alive for contemporary audiences. Paul teaches and directs Shakespeare for both professional actors and students in the UK and internationally. He shared the details with The Free Press Journal about his performance, Shakespeare, the Fringe Festival, and thoughts on Mumbai. Excerpts:

Fringe has thrived in cities like Edinburgh and Prague. What intrigued you about performing in Mumbai’s first edition?

I’ve performed for some extraordinary audiences, but I have a particular love for the energy of Mumbai. Even though I’m a visitor and I recognize my own privilege, I feel incredibly alive in this city. There is a raw intensity here where life and death feel much closer than they do in the comfort of London. Beyond my personal connection to the city, I was moved by my previous experiences doing workshops at Thespo. I saw so much talent and desire from young people who often lack the formal training or resources we have back home. The idea of an international “crossover of ideas and ethos” at a Fringe festival is very exciting to me. I want to be part of that spark that inspires local creators to say, “I want to make something for this next year.”

Fringe often encourages experimental and intimate storytelling. Do you think Indian audiences are ready for that vulnerability?

I don’t come with many expectations of how an audience “should” behave, but I do believe the human experience I’m portraying is universal. My version of Macbeth is “on the couch” — it’s a distilled, laser-like focus on the psychological journey of a single character. When I look at people walking down the streets in Mumbai, talking to each other or even to themselves, I see the same human truths that Shakespeare wrote about. I’m not “doing voices”; I’m embodying a psychological argument that is as true in India as it is anywhere else. I simply hope people come with an open heart and a willingness to be taken on that journey.

Are there aspects of your work — humour, references, themes — that you’re curious (or nervous) about landing in India?

To be honest, my biggest “nerve” is simply hoping people turn their phones off! I’ve had shows in London where a phone rang for two minutes straight, so I’m prepared for anything. My goal is for the audience to leave thinking, “Shakespeare is fantastic.” I want them to realize they don’t need to have studied at Cambridge to feel the power of his writing. It’s not about being the “best” Macbeth; it’s about creating a unique, exciting hour of theatre that speaks to the character in a way that feels immediate and real.

Tell us about your show.

To put it simply, it is an edit of Shakespeare’s Macbeth for one actor that runs just under an hour. But it’s much more than just a “dry” solo performance; I like to describe it as Shakespeare that is pared down but not dumbed down — distilled but not diluted. My movement director once joked it could be called “Macbeth on the couch.” We leaned heavily into psychological studies of the characters, even looking at Freud’s idea that Macbeth and Lady Macbeth are complementary sides of the same person. In the show, I embody the dramatic arguments between them — not by “doing voices,” but by portraying the visceral, human tactics they use on one another. It’s a laser-focused look at the psychological journey of the character that I hope makes for a truly unique hour of theatre.

As someone who has immersed himself in Shakespeare’s work, what is it that you think makes his writing timeless?

Shakespeare is simply amazing because his language and stories have an unrivaled ability to grip an audience. Even when you strip away the big sets and the massive supporting casts, the core of his writing remains incredibly powerful. In my version, I find that his work stays timeless because it speaks so directly to the human experience. You can see the interactions he wrote happening right now on the streets of Mumbai — people talking to each other, or even talking to themselves, struggling with the same ambitions and internal conflicts. He is a writer who makes you feel deeply, regardless of your background or whether you’ve studied at a place like Cambridge.