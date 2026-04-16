 Boss Lady! Janhvi Kapoor’s Chic Street Style With Luxe Timepiece Is A Lesson In Power Dressing
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Boss Lady! Janhvi Kapoor’s Chic Street Style With Luxe Timepiece Is A Lesson In Power Dressing

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, April 16, 2026, 05:14 PM IST
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Boss Lady! Janhvi Kapoor’s Chic Street Style With Luxe Timepiece Is A Lesson In Power Dressing | Instagram @janhvikapoor
Janhvi channels boss-lady energy in a structured co-ord from Elie Saab RTW SS26, blending sharp tailoring with sensual detailing.

Janhvi channels boss-lady energy in a structured co-ord from Elie Saab RTW SS26, blending sharp tailoring with sensual detailing. |

The muted taupe-brown palette gives the look a luxe, understated appeal while letting textures and silhouettes take center stage.

The muted taupe-brown palette gives the look a luxe, understated appeal while letting textures and silhouettes take center stage. |

The draped halter-style blouse with a subtle cut-out brings in a hint of sultry glamour without overpowering the overall look.

The draped halter-style blouse with a subtle cut-out brings in a hint of sultry glamour without overpowering the overall look. |

The elegant watch from Baume & Mercier stands out as a subtle yet powerful statement of quiet luxury.

The elegant watch from Baume & Mercier stands out as a subtle yet powerful statement of quiet luxury. |

The fitted midi skirt enhances her silhouette while a wide belt with a gold-toned buckle cinches the waist.

The fitted midi skirt enhances her silhouette while a wide belt with a gold-toned buckle cinches the waist. |

She completes the outfit with sleek heels from Salvatore Ferragamo, keeping the styling refined and high-fashion.

She completes the outfit with sleek heels from Salvatore Ferragamo, keeping the styling refined and high-fashion. |

Her dewy skin, nude lips, and softly styled waves complement the structured outfit, balancing boldness with softness.

Her dewy skin, nude lips, and softly styled waves complement the structured outfit, balancing boldness with softness. |

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