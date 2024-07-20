Borderline Personality Disorder: Holistic Approaches And The Role Of Yoga

Borderline personality disorder (BPD), has become quite common. Our fast-paced life has taken a toll on our mental and physical health. Simply put, BPD is a mental health condition characterised by unstable moods, behaviours, and relationships. People with BPD may experience intense episodes of anger, depression, and anxiety. BPD is typically diagnosed through a comprehensive psychological evaluation, using the DSM-5 criteria (five of nine symptoms).

The fear of being abandoned or rejected by loved ones casts a shadow over every interaction, intensifying emotions. This can lead to impulsive actions driven by a desperate need for reassurance, often resulting in regrets later on. In severe cases, it might lead to self-harm to escape the emotional turmoil. Effective treatment for BPD may include psychotherapy (DBT, CBT, psychodynamic), medications (mood stabilisers, antidepressants).

BPD can be stabilised or people can be relieved from it provided we learn to settle and find our inner bearings. There are methods, apart from medication, like stimulation through visuals of nature, sky, water bodies, sunrise and sunset, fragrances of flowers, fruits, taste of honey, jaggery or even chocolates, long baths or splashing your face with many times can help us recover from an episode of BPD.

For those who suffer from BPD, yoga can be helpful as an adjunctive exercise. Here are a few benefits of yoga:

Mindfulness and awareness: Yoga places a strong emphasis on developing an awareness of one's thoughts, feelings, and physical sensations as well as on living in the present. This can lessen impulsivity and help people with BPD learn how to better regulate their emotions.

Stress reduction: Yoga includes breathing exercises and relaxation methods that can help lessen anxiety and tension, which are common symptoms of BPD.

Emotional regulation: Those who struggle with intense emotions, regular yoga can teach them to observe and accept their emotions without passing judgment.

Health benefits: Yoga enhances flexibility, strength, and balance, which contribute to overall well-being. Moreover, exercise can assist in reducing anxiety and depressive symptoms.

Asanas like Sukhasana, Balasana, Paschimottanasana, Ananda Balasana, Uttanasana, Bhujangasana can be helpful.

Individuals with BPD face myriad challenges, further complicating their interactions with others and contributing to social isolation. Moreover, those with BPD, frequently encounter stigma and shame, which can exacerbate their already difficult journey toward healing and recovery. When we find ourselves are in this condition, we should not stigmatise others. We should have sympathy, we should accept them the way we would expect others to behave with us.

BPD can be challenging to diagnose and treat, but with appropriate therapy individuals with BPD can manage their symptoms and lead fulfilling lives.

(Mickey Mehta is a global leading holistic health guru and life coach; website: www.drmickeymehta.com.)