Blogger Vipul Juneja's journey in the fashion and lifestyle industry is inspiring

Vipul Juneja's journey, one of the top male blogger and influencer on social media is quite interesting. He is a B.Tech Computer engineer but he was always interested in fashion and interest. Soon, he turned his interest in his work and started blogging.

Vipul started participating in various fashion pageants. After gaining enough experience in the same, he shifted to Mumbai to fulfill his dreams. He walked for Kunal Rawal and many other well-known designers at the Lakme Fashion Week.

When Vipul Juneja started posting his day-to-day fashion photos and videos on his social media, a lot of people appreciated his looks and work. That's when he was cited as an influencer and a blogger. It has been 4 years since Vipul followed the path to fulfill his passion and things have worked very well for him.

His blogs on fashion, lifestyle, fitness and grooming ideas have helped a lot of people in working on their style and personality. Vipul has a tremendous interest in fitness and approach to his audience with unique IGTV videos about a different type of exercise is making him one of the most-watched influencers. He has also collaborated with several big brands which received a great response.