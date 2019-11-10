Blazer of glory

A trend becomes one when seen on the runway or on a celebrity. Malini recently saw Taapsee Pannu rock a jacket on a sari. “Her style is so simplistic that the way she matches her clothes with different accessories and jackets is something worth looking at.

She also sported a full-length jacket recently, which she wore over formals; this was such a good idea and she carried it effortlessly.” Jewellyn sighted actress Kalki Koechlin in a Gucci jacket dress. “What was striking about this look was the powerful statement it made with the white shirt it was paired with. The hair and shoes ties in the look completely.”

Aakansha loved the way Priyanka Chopra styled her blazer dresses in recent times. “I thought the styling and the look were absolutely on fleek. A blazer dress look styled with a sleek ponytail, minimal jewellery and strappy heels is a look that can’t really go wrong.”

Doing it right

Since it’s a tricky trend, there are correct ways to wearing jacket dresses. Aakansha mentions the blazer dress being versatile. “It can be styled differently to create an impression for a meeting, casual events such as Sunday brunches and formal events. As per the event, the choice of bags, shoes and jewellery can be used to accentuate the look.”

You can wear it any way in terms of length, mentions Jewellyn. “Pair it with a pair of leather slacks a la Givenchy. Ditch any innerwear, bare the chest and wear it with appropriate jewellery.

Stacked neck chains is a big trend today. Wear it like Jennifer Beals in Flashdance with a faux tux bib and cuffs. Enter like Bianca Jagger at her wedding! This is one style that takes androgyny a notch higher.”

Malini calls jackets an all-season garment. Wear cotton jackets to beat the summer heat or full embroidered jackets on festive occasions. “Since it’s the festive season I would recommend wearing cholis completely embellished along with a beautiful sharara hem and the cuffs of the jacket. One can also go for a beautiful A-line kurta and wear a straight fit jacket for a night party.”

Right accessories do complete the look. We start with Malini’s advice. “All you need to complete your look are some chandelier earrings and a statement ring when planning to wear A-line kurtas. When it comes to pairing something with your choli and sharara, an oxidised choker with danglers to a match is all the jewellery you need for this look.”

Jewellyn suggests going for a statement brooch or pocket square. “How about that mariners’ compass tucked into the pocket? Throw a scarf under the lapel. Belt it! Broad, Obi, or even a satin sash will create that juxtaposed statement.

Wear it with brogues, sneakers by day and switch up the look with pumps or mules by night. We have seen enough of the Fedora hat; let’s bring back the pill box hat or a studded beret or a futuristic visor worked with slick backed hair.”

For formal events, Aakansha wants you to pair the dress with peep-toe heels, minimal stud earrings, midi rings and a clutch bag. “And you’re sure to make heads turn. A blazer dress can also be worn with buttons undone paired with jeans, a tank with block heels for a meeting.”

Being bold in jacket dresses without crossing the line is a task. Aakansha considers confidence supreme when wearing it. “Choose accessories that you are comfortable in. I believe less is more when styling blazer dresses – minimal jewellery, sleek/ simple hairstyles and classic shoes are the way to go.”

Malini wants all to understand the pairing combo well. Pairing heavy inner with heavier jacket spells disaster. “There should always be a combination of what one is wearing. Go for lighter shades if wearing something bright as bottoms.

This is always a safe idea. For festive season, never overdo your jewellery. Choose a heavy jacket and make that the highlight of your personality. Always remember whenever you are wearing a full-length inner, your jacket should not overpower the inner but should be a reflection of what you wear inside.”

The worst you can do, according to Jewellyn, is to wear an ill-fitted dress. “Wearing it with the wrong accompanying inners or coordinates is bad enough. The colour may be too strong or inappropriate for the occasion. Thankfully this is one style that is a ‘fit for all’ type. So very little room for error.”

Armed with this advice, all you need to do now is set your sight on that perfect jacket dress and don it to look like a celebrity!