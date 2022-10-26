Black Cat Day: Superstition, Halloween connection and all you need to know | Unsplash

Some countries observe the Black Cat Day to spread awareness over prevalent superstitions about the animal. Did you ever experience any unpleasant situation after a black cat crossed your way? If yes, you might have either gained faith in the underlying say that the animal is a sign of bad luck or ridiculed the connection as a mere coincidence.

Black Cat Day was created in 2011 by Cats Protection in order to celebrate beautiful black cats. The day is observed every year on October 27.

When animal healthcare organizations found that black cats were not pet friendly people's preference, they took to dig out the reason. While some feared a black cat for its spooky appearance, especially during the dark, others refused of adopting them worrying of misfortunate.

Not just India thinks so about the kaali billi, during the Middle Ages, those in the Catholic Churches from across geographical boundaries believed that witches were shape-shifting black cats.

With Halloween soon to be calendars, the pumpkin, black cat and fierce attire would create buzz. If you are aware of the occasion, also known as Allhalloween or All Saints' Eve, it recognizes the belief that on that day, the souls of the dead return to the planet. To ward-off evil spirits with scary costumes, people also carry along pumpkins, black cat, skeleton or skull props.

What is the significance of the black cat during the haunted festive? It is believed that a black cat completes one's Halloween makeover. If you have a black cat or a kitten as your pet, you are considered almost ready for the occasion as you're just the clothing and a little make-up away.