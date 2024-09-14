Bipin Pandit, COO Of The Advertising Club Revives Mohammed Rafi's Legacy With Khumaar

Bipin R Pandit, COO of The Advertising Club, is a dynamic force in the music world through his creation, Khumaar. With nearly two decades of experience in curating Khumaar, his music show, Pandit combines his advertising acumen with a deep passion for music. Known for his meticulous approach to talent scouting and innovative event management, his latest initiative, the Rafi saab Award, to honour legendary contributions to music, highlights his commitment to honouring music legends while fostering new voices. Pandit will be back on stage with Khumaar to enthral Mumbaikars on September 21.

Excerpts from the interview:

What unique elements or features can the audience expect in this special show dedicated to Rafi saab?

The show will undoubtedly be presented in a unique way, and that will be the key. The segmentation of the show should always be distinct, and I strive for that. Many music lovers have paid tribute to the legendary Rafi saab, and I have personally attended many such shows. However, rest assured that the presentation of my show will stand out and offer something that hasn't been done before. I am also introducing the Rafi saab Award, which will be presented annually to a playback singer, lyricist, or music director at all future Khumaar events.

How did you select the five singers and what criteria did you use to ensure they align with the show's theme?

Now this requires investment of time, money and calls for lots of commitment. I do attend various musical programmes. My scouting never stops. Khumaar has become a brand in the past 19 years. Most of the young singers approach me and offer their videos with a request to have a look. Communication has become easier now. Further, I have been on stage for 40 years and most of the music lovers from various states are known. Since they also know that I am a true music lover and God has helped me give a chance to many talented singers. The people I know recommend me names only if they find substance in a performer. Regarding Rafi saab's legacy, singers will come and go but nobody in this universe can be remotely close to him. The challenge here is identifying singers in whom you will get the various colours and shades of Rafi saab and some striking resemblance of voice. All my five male singers are popular, and they sing exceedingly well. I am happy with the choice and the audience will love them. I may be a rare organiser who sends the list of songs to all the team five months before the event. The reason being no compromise on quality.

Can you elaborate on the process of scouting for talent over the past year? Does your position at Ad Club help you scout talent?

Watching programmes on a regular basis, watching videos furnished by many talented singers as they all want to perform for Khumaar, being well-networked and well-known also helps a great deal. I would love to state here that it has taken lots of effort to build Khumaar as a brand in the past 19 years. I am also thankful to all my sponsors and partners for their continued support. This year, I have tied up with an NGO called Light of Life.

Ad Club has nothing to do with Khumaar as it is my personal initiative. One thing for sure is that I learned from organising world class Ad Club events some of the learnings I replicate at Khumaar and surely it is received very well. The effort stands out on account of its professional approach.

Ruhan Kapoor will receive the Rafi saab Award on behalf of his late father Mahendra Kapoor. Can you share your thoughts about Kapoor’s contribution to music?



Mahendra Kapoor, the legendary singer, was a disciple of Rafi saab. He learned singing from Rafi saab and later from classical gurus of great merit. Mahendra Kapoor is a legend in his own right who has given chart bursting numbers. He is one of the primary contributors to the golden era of music and his versatility stands out be it singing a high pitch number, romantic number, bhajan or desh bhakti song or a sad song. His simplicity and humility were at a different level. I feel nobody deserved my first Rafi saab award better than the late and great Mahendra Kapoor.

Ruhan, his handsome, son was a film hero, who worked for banners like Yash Chopra. He performed with Sunil Dutt, Govinda, and Farah (Tabu's elder sister). Ruhan is also a quality singer. Like his father, he is modest and soft spoken.

Looking back at the past 19 years of Khumaar, what do you think has been the key to maintaining its popularity and relevance in the music industry?

Maintaining popularity is no easy task. I have to keep on constantly reinventing myself when it comes to Khumaar. There are so many avenues of new entertainment, and the attention span of people drops faster. Having said so, nobody moves from their seats at Khumaar let the show be of four-five hours. In fact, they want more. I have to dish out new stuff all the time – theme, songs, singers, music, shayari, mimicry, style of presentation, etc.

Again, this dual role of COO of Ad Club and founder, organiser, and performer at Khumaar is quite exciting and enterprising. At one level, with Ad Club, I am an employee and at Khumaar, I am an entrepreneur who employs the services of musicians, singers, sound recordist, etc. It is a role that I have immensely enjoyed despite all the challenges. It constantly keeps my thinking nerve going.

My experience of being an advertising, media and marketing professional brings the best out of me when working for Khumaar. It has taught me that creativity and innovativeness is the key. One must do things differently. One has to stand out to become outstanding is a learning applicable everywhere and in all walks of life.

After 19 years of successfully running Khumaar, what keeps you motivated and driven to continue?

Surely it is taxing and challenging, but passion and commitment drives me. I love to accept challenges and thrive for excellence in whatever you undertake is the Mantra. I always feel that an intelligent person may fail at times because of lack of resourcefulness.

To me attributes like resourcefulness, commitment, passionate, research-oriented, organised, punctual, single-mindedness and being high on delivering in style have always been uppermost and of paramount importance. Being communicative helps as also the ability to get back quickly to anything asked for is always looked up.