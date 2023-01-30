Billionaire Shaji Ul Mulk’s daughter, Princess Sania Mulk marries US-based Bilal Khalid Ahmed in a lavish wedding ceremony

Indian billionaire and the royal lineage Shaji Ul Mulk's daughter Pricess Sania Mulk married US-based Bilal Khalid Ahmed on Monday. The lavish wedding ceremony was attended by high profile dignitaries and celebrities from sports and cinema.

The traditional wedding ceremony followed by five day rituals was a gala affair at opulent Mansion Island, Madinat Jumeirah followed by a grand wedding at Atlantis, The Palm Jumeirah. The reception took place at The Ritz Carlton, Dubai where the sky was lit with massive fireworks.

The couple chose to wear designer outfits by both India and Pakistani designers like Gaurav Gupta, Nomi Ansari, Dr. Haroon, HSY, Nimrah Khokhar, and BOSS.



Princess Sania Mulk hails from the royal family of Nawabs of Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. She holds a degree in architecture from the prestigious Virginia Tech University and has worked on high profile architectural projects in the United States and UAE.

Bilal, on the other hand, has bachelor in Material Science degree with a specialisation in Nuclear Engineering from Virginia Tech. He is currently helping design systems for the US Embassies and Consulates around the world with the US Department of State.

Singer Ali Zafar, Singer Ali Zafar, Parvati Nair & Sara Loren and Gauhar Khan attended the wedding