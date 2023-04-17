Bicycle with square wheels: helpful or effortful; watch video to know more | screengrab-YouTube

Advances in science and technology has made our lives quite easy. We get to know about unique science experiments and innovations.

Recently, a unique video of a YouTuber named Mr Q is grabbing eyeballs due to his 'out of the box' invention. He has created a bicycle with square wheels.

"Please meet almost normal bicycle but with one modification - square wheels! This concept is fully working and you can ride and make turns. Creating and installation of square wheels on bicycles has been one of the craziest projects we've ever built. Lots of attention guaranteed,” read the caption.

WATCH:

The post has garnered over 3 million views and various reactions. The video was also, shared on Twitter, where people had mixed thoughts about the creation. While some were amazed by the unique bicycle, others were not sure why someone would put extra effort into travelling somewhere, as square wheels would need more effort to move than circular wheels.

Take a look at the reactions of the Twitter users to the video:

Just seems like way too much friction to make sense. Can’t imagine much coasting. — Joseph R Salus (@JRSFootball) April 11, 2023