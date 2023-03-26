 Bharat Gaurav train start its journey for Arunachal Pradesh
Bharat Gaurav is the special train for the North-Eastern states and it is in line with the Government of India's initiative "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat" and "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
article-image

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC tourist train taking travellers on a specially designed "North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati" was flagged off on March 24, Friday for its onward journey to Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh.

The train, specially designed tour to cover the North-eastern states of India, had arrived here on March 23, Thursday as its first destination after it began its journey from Delhi's Safdarjung station on March 21.

The train was virtually flagged off by Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu and Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Rao Saheb Patil Danve, an official release said on Saturday.

NF Railway General Manager Anshul Gupta and other senior railway officials were present at the Guwahati railway station during the flagging off ceremony.

The tourists during their first halt here visited the Kamakhya Temple followed by Umananda Temple and a sunset cruise on the Brahmaputra.

Besides Guwahati, the train will cover during its 15-day tour Sivasagar, Furkating and Kaziranga in Assam, Unakoti, Agartala and Udaipur in Tripura, Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland and Shillong and Cherrapunji in Meghalaya.

Bharat Gaurav is the first such tourism special train for the North-Eastern states and it is in line with the Government of India's initiative "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat" and "Dekho Apna Desh"' to promote domestic tourism.

(With inputs from agencies)

article-image

