Bhai Dooj 2021: Wishes, Greetings, SMS, Quotes to send on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Bhai Dooj is a prominent Hindu festival when women pray to the Gods for long and prosperous lives for their brothers. It is celebrated two days after the popular festival of Diwali. This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 6 2021.

The origin of this event is in the story where Yami celebrates her brother Yamraj’s visit to her house after a long time and gets a boon from her brother that the day will give immense benefits to those brothers and sisters celebrating this event. Brothers visit their sister’s home on this day to receive special prayers, their favorite sweets/dishes and gifts

Bhai Dooj is the best occasion to wish your brother or sister and here is a collection of nice messages and wishes to send your brother or sister on this day.

Wishes and messages

1. I wish you infinite happiness and deserving success in your life. Make your life prosperous and bright! Have a memorable Bhai Dooj, my bro!



2. Success kisses your feet, happiness is all around you, but for praying so much to God, you give me some special commission…!!! Happy Bhai Dooj to all of you!!

3. Your presence always made me feel safe…you have been my North Star guiding me to the right way…Love You Brother!!! Happy Bhai Dooj!



4. Many best wishes to you on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, May there be happiness, peace, and prosperity in your life always.



5. Brothers are like bright rays of sun bringing warmth and happiness in the life of their sisters. Wishing you a happy and blissful Bhai Dooj, brother!



6. It is my heart’s wish that your life is full of happiness, success kisses your feet and our bond is always full of love. Happy Bhai Dooj.



7. Together we laughed, together we cried, the affection in between is immense despite…I LOVE YOU BROTHER TILL THE END OF TIME!!! Happy Bhai Dooj!



8. The relationship of brother and sister is very sweet and even God longs for this love. This is my prayer to the Lord that love should remain between all the brothers and sisters. And let no one try to separate them…. Happy Bhai dooj 2021



9. Brother, we make the best team together…Cheers to all the beautiful moments of childhood!!! Happy Bhaiya Dooj!!!



10. May this Bhai Dooj bring immense happiness and success in your life brother. Wishing you a Happy Bhai Dooj!



11. No matter the cherishable time of childhood has passed, we have grown into adults, much mature with time, BUT we pledge to remain together…Stay Blessed Bhai!!!



12. May our bond become strong and unbreakable as steel. Sending you all my love and blessings on Bhai Dooj. Love you brother!



13. Your presence has always made me feel like God is watching over me from Heaven… Thanks brother, for making me feel safe and blessed at all times. Happy Bhai Dooj!!!



14. You have the most special place in my life. Though maybe distant from each other, the bond and love for you will never be less. Lots of love and blessings for you on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.



15. You made the best gift for me from our parents, brother…Your little hands and toes made me feel like I got the most adorable and amazing friend for life. Thanks for coming into my life, my little BRO!!! Happy Bhai Dooj to you!!!



Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 08:04 AM IST