Bhai Dooj 2020: All you need to know about the tithi, shubh muhurat and more

On the festival of Bhai dooj, people across the country celebrate their siblings, perfoming a ceremony, exchanging gifts and more. Celebrated on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar, the occasion comes during the Diwali festival. This year, it is being celebrated on November 16.

While the dwitiya tithi for the festival this year starts at 7:06 am on November 16 and continues until 3:56 am on November 17, there is a smaller window of time for the teeka ceremony. This shubh muhurat extends from 1.10 pm to 3.18 pm on Monday. It is within this window of time that sisters must perform the relevant rituals.

