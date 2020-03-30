Best apps to help you meditate and keep calm amid coronavirus lockdown

While are are all facing the wrath of the global coronavirus pandemic, it is quite important to stay calm and relaxed in these testing times. And what better way than do it through meditation, bring a certain zen in your life. If you’re a beginner and are looking for apps to help to start, we bring to you five of the best ones out there.

Oak—Meditation & Breathing

This app provides guided sessions with either a male or female instructor, who will help you destress and enter the zen world. You can choose guided sessions that range from five minutes to 30 minutes and unguided sessions that can last 24 hours. The app also assists you with simple breathing techniques that you can follow anytime, anywhere. Available: iOS, Android.

Calm—Meditation and sleep

This app is perfect for beginners and and advanced users as well. Calm helps you manage your stress and anxiety with guided meditation sessions, sleep stories, breathing exercises and also exercises. The sleep stories are for adults and children alike and are voiced by famous people like Matthew McConaughey, Stephen Fry, Leona Lewis and Jerome Flynn. Available: iOS, Android.

Headspace

It teaches you mindfulness with easy to implement techniques. Headspace has over 100 guided meditation sessions along with lessons on reducing stress, anxiety, increasing productivity. The app also helps you get a good night’s sleep with their sessions. With Olympians Kim Glass, Leon Taylor you can engage in quick workout sessions and former monk and mindfulness expert Andy Puddicombe shows you how to achieve mindfulness. Available: iOS, Android.

Sadhguru—Yoga and meditation

This app makes hundreds of videos and podcasts of Sadhguru available for free. Along with that, the app also brings to you meditation practices to help you relax and destress. There also also 5-minute processes which teach you easy yoga exercises. Available: iOS, Android.

5 Minute Escapes

If you’re new to meditation or mindfulness and want quick, easy ways to get into the zone, this app has over 20 quick meditation sessions, which can also help you once you get back to humdrum of the daily life once the coronavirus lockdown is over. You can also set reminders, which will make you more committed to meditation.