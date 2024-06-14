Bengaluru This Weekend: From Salsa Dances To Beer Tastings, Interesting List Of Events For You To Attend

Are you looking for an escape to get over your Monday blues and embrace an exciting weekend? Bangalore is buzzing with events tailor-made to suit every taste! There's something here for everyone, be it an adventure seeker, a foodie on the hunt, or a culture vulture. Bangalore's weekend scene is full of opportunities to explore, enjoy, and interact, from colorful cultural festivals that showcase the city's rich legacy to food fairs that tantalise taste buds with unique delicacies from around the globe.

Enjoy a leisurely stroll through the verdant parks, lose yourself in the soul-stirring sounds of live music acts, or let your competitive sideengage in a open mic karaoke night. Why stay cooped up indoors when the city is alive with possibilities? The weekend is calling, Bangalore – answer it with enthusiasm!

Small World Pub Crawl

Are you a beer enthusiast? If you are someone who lies to indulge in tasting craft beers, this can be the perfect opportunity for you to explore the bustling nightlife and some of the most renowned breweries the city has to offer. Small World Pub Crawl is happening at the Small World, Koramangala, 5th block, Bengaluru from June 15th.

BTS Night: 11th Anniversary Edition

Are you a BTS fan? If you are one, this is your chance to engage in a fun evening grooving to you favourite BTS songs. As the BTS marks their 11 year anniversary, what better than dancing with your fellow 'Armies' ? This event is happening on June 15 at Just BLR: Bengaluru from 4 pm onwards.

Under the Sky Movie Night at Hilton Manyata

Imagine watching a movie under the night sky with your partner. This can be an interesting date idea where you can not a enjoy some quality time with your partner but also experience a different way of watching a movie. These movie nights are happening at Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Park from June 15.

The Art Of Baking

This workshop will ensure you master the skills of baking. You will be guided by a professional chef. You will be able to discover the joy of baking mouthwatering cakes and pastries. Baking can be therapeutic as it requires patience and the end result gives you immense satisfaction. This workshop is going to conducted at multiple venues. Book now to confirm your dates and time.

Do you wish to bond with strangers over mutual love for Salsa? This salsa dancing workshop can be a good platform to learn a new skill and make some new friends. Salsa dancing can help in relieving stress and releasing happy hormones. This event is taking place at multiple venues from June 15.

