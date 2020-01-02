Benefit of reading a challenging book

New Delhi: The complexity of what we read can affect the complexity of what we write, according to new research. “You would think someone would have studied these effects in adults long ago, but we were astonished to discover no one had,” says study coauthor Yellowlees Douglas, associate professor at the University of Florida.

Douglas and graduate student Samantha Miller surveyed University of Florida MBA students on their regular reading materials, the number of hours they spent reading per week, and the frequency with which they read fiction.

Douglas and Miller then captured a paragraph from participants’ cover letters, an assignment every MBA student completes for a required course.

The study used tools that measure syntactic complexity and the Lexile framework to assess lexical sophistication, based on how commonly specific words crop up in over 100 million publications.

“We chose the same paragraph from the same assignment—the second paragraph from a job application letter,” Miller says, “to ensure students were writing for similar audiences and with the same goals for the assignment.” Then the pair ran samples from a single news story across all the sources students read through the same two programs that they used to study participants’ writing.

Students who read exclusively online content like BuzzFeed, Tumblr, or the Huffington Post had the lowest scores in robust measures of writing complexity, including lengths of sentences and sophistication of their word choice. Students who read academic journal articles or critically acclaimed fiction had the highest scores.