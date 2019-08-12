"Being on stage is Magical" says leading anchor and presenter Sonam C Chhabra

Born in a humble household in Old Delhi, Sonam has come a long way in her decade-old career. A recurring name amongst India’s leading experiential planners, Sonam graduated from Hansraj College Delhi University and went on to earn Masters in Mass Communication. This year started on a great note for Sonam as she has been named as India’s Best Anchor Female 2019 by Business World. We got the opportunity to catch up with her backstage during one of her recent events in Mumbai. Here’s what she said about anchoring as a career ”As an anchor one needs to be well informed and well-read. I read extensively and that has helped me a lot. On stage there are no retakes, therefore to be a confident emcee is to be equipped with general knowledge and the ability to take on a curveball and handle crisis”.
Here’s a candid rapid-fire with her. Read on
Current read - Dastavez by Saadat Hassan Manto and Sleepless by Roshan Abbas
Favourite Holiday Destination- Cape Town
On a day off - I love to spend time with parents and play with my dogs
Favourite song - Paradise by Coldplay
Beaches or Mountains - Sun and sand anyday
Favourite workout - Yoga
Favourite cuisine - All things vegan. Anything that’s cruelty free is good
Off duty style - Jeans , white top and sneakers. I have a white top for every day of the week. Sneakers are life!
Things you love - Sneakers, Beaches, Books and Microphone
