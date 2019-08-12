"Being on stage is Magical" says leading anchor and presenter Sonam C Chhabra

Born in a humble household in Old Delhi, Sonam has come a long way in her decade-old career. A recurring name amongst India’s leading experiential planners, Sonam graduated from Hansraj College Delhi University and went on to earn Masters in Mass Communication. This year started on a great note for Sonam as she has been named as India’s Best Anchor Female 2019 by Business World. We got the opportunity to catch up with her backstage during one of her recent events in Mumbai. Here’s what she said about anchoring as a career ”As an anchor one needs to be well informed and well-read. I read extensively and that has helped me a lot. On stage there are no retakes, therefore to be a confident emcee is to be equipped with general knowledge and the ability to take on a curveball and handle crisis”.