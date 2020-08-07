Beers that can burn a hole in your pocket

When it comes to expensive brews, wines and whiskeys and sometimes champagne is what one thinks of. Expansive and beer, these two words are rarely used together. But, this humble drink does have some wealthy connections. Here are beers whose price tag will make many sigh!

BrewDog’s The End of History

When one thinks of Scots, what first comes to mind is Scotch whiskey. But, apart from whiskey the Scots are a pro at other kinds of brews as well. And, it will come as no surprise when we say BrewDog’s The End of History is not only an expensive beer but also comes in a very interesting packaging. With 55%, it is one of the strongest beers in the world and costs 80$ (around Rs 6000) for a 375 ml bottle. And, the bottle is packed in a stuffed animal (which the company claims were a result of a road kill and not harmed on purpose) specially made by a taxidermist. There are only 12 bottles. And the animals used were seven weasels, four squirrels and one hare.