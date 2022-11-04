e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleBastian Worli rolls out a new lunch and dinner menu with Miso Chicken Ramen and Truffle Mushroom Hot Pot

Bastian Worli rolls out a new lunch and dinner menu with Miso Chicken Ramen and Truffle Mushroom Hot Pot

All these delicious new dishes are available on Bastian’s regular a la carte menu

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
New menu at Bastian Worli |
Follow us on

Bastian Worli has just introduced a number of delicious new dishes to their lunch and dinner menus. 

For lunch, expect dishes like Burrata Salad, miso-brûléed burrata, roasted beets, beet ketchup, orange and almonds; Snapper Sashimi Salad, truffle garlic ponzu, baby arugula, radish and tobiko; Shroom Burger, feta, thecha aioli and shake sauce; and Miso Chicken Ramen, soy egg, house-made noodles, furikake, spiced chicken, bok choy, and kimchi among others.

Read Also
Review: Chufang, Asian Kitchen and Bar in Mumbai's BKC is your go-to place for Japanese and Chinese...
article-image
Truffle Mushroom Hotpot

Truffle Mushroom Hotpot |

Miso Chicken Ramen

Miso Chicken Ramen |

Watermelon Feta Salad

Watermelon Feta Salad |

If you plan to visit for dinner choose from their new additions like Oyster, fresh, locally-caught oyster which comes with soy truffle, pickled pear mignonette, wasabi, tobiko and dill; Truffle Mushroom Hot Pot, Korean-style mushroom hot pot, truffle, scallion, chives, and coriander; Watermelon Feta made with house greens, watermelon sherry vinaigrette, watermelon, muskmelon, blueberry, feta and walnuts; and Snapper, Japanese chutney marinade, coriander, yuzu zest and pickles all the way from Japan.

All these delicious new dishes are available on Bastian’s regular a la carte menu. 

What: New menu

Where: Bastian Worli

When: Ongoing, Lunch and Dinner

Price: INR 3,000+ for two

Contact: +91 22 50333555 / +91 8419965953. 

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Starbucks co-founder Zev Siegl gives 3 stars to Bengaluru's iconic restaurant; here's what he shared...

Starbucks co-founder Zev Siegl gives 3 stars to Bengaluru's iconic restaurant; here's what he shared...

Bastian Worli rolls out a new lunch and dinner menu with Miso Chicken Ramen and Truffle Mushroom Hot...

Bastian Worli rolls out a new lunch and dinner menu with Miso Chicken Ramen and Truffle Mushroom Hot...

Now get a free holiday within India with Indigo and Airbnb: Here's how

Now get a free holiday within India with Indigo and Airbnb: Here's how

3 yoga poses and asanas to rejuvenate your body

3 yoga poses and asanas to rejuvenate your body

Carrots are the secret to a happy heart, add them to your daily meal

Carrots are the secret to a happy heart, add them to your daily meal