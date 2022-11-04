Bastian Worli rolls out a new lunch and dinner menu with Miso Chicken Ramen and Truffle Mushroom Hot Pot

Bastian Worli has just introduced a number of delicious new dishes to their lunch and dinner menus.
For lunch, expect dishes like Burrata Salad, miso-brûléed burrata, roasted beets, beet ketchup, orange and almonds; Snapper Sashimi Salad, truffle garlic ponzu, baby arugula, radish and tobiko; Shroom Burger, feta, thecha aioli and shake sauce; and Miso Chicken Ramen, soy egg, house-made noodles, furikake, spiced chicken, bok choy, and kimchi among others.
Truffle Mushroom Hotpot |
Miso Chicken Ramen |
Watermelon Feta Salad |
If you plan to visit for dinner choose from their new additions like Oyster, fresh, locally-caught oyster which comes with soy truffle, pickled pear mignonette, wasabi, tobiko and dill; Truffle Mushroom Hot Pot, Korean-style mushroom hot pot, truffle, scallion, chives, and coriander; Watermelon Feta made with house greens, watermelon sherry vinaigrette, watermelon, muskmelon, blueberry, feta and walnuts; and Snapper, Japanese chutney marinade, coriander, yuzu zest and pickles all the way from Japan.
All these delicious new dishes are available on Bastian’s regular a la carte menu.
What: New menu
Where: Bastian Worli
When: Ongoing, Lunch and Dinner
Price: INR 3,000+ for two
Contact: +91 22 50333555 / +91 8419965953.
