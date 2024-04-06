Bangalore This Weekend: From Largest Pet Fest To Circus, Grand Events Are Happening In The City

Events in Bengaluru | Bookmyshow

Don't you want to do something different this weekend? Maybe go on a stand-up comedy show date? or a family date to a fest? Yes, because this week in Bengaluru has the largest fest, circus and amazing stand-up comedy show lined up. Explore as we give you some unique options for this weekend.

Married Men These Days

Stand-up comedy show

If you are a married couple, then you have to watch the 'Married Men These Days' stand-up comedy show by some of the amazing artists. It is the most hilarious laughter show that you don't want to miss. Be different and take your newlywed wife for a standup comedy date show.

When: Sunday, 7th April, 2024 | 9:00 PM

Where: The underground comedy club, Bengaluru

Pet Fiesta

Pet Fiesta

Best weekend for all pet lovers as India's Largest Pet Lovers Carnival is back in Bengaluru. Spend time with your favourite pet animal, talk to pet experts, watch the amazing pet show and much more. Don't forget to take your kids if they love pets because it's free entry for them.

When: Sunday, 7th April, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Where: Jayamahal Palace Hotel, Bengaluru

Gemini Circus

Circus Show

Don't we all miss the days when we used to go to watch the circus with our grandparents every week? You can relive that nostalgic day again, as the circus show is back in Bengaluru. Gemini Grand Circus is here in Bengaluru, with the most epic shows and performances to fill your weekend with magic and laughter.

When: 6th April, 2024 - 25th April, 2024

Where: ITI Ground, Bengaluru

Pannu Yaar Ft. Gurleen Pannu

Stand-Up Comedy Show by Gurleen Pannu

Weekends are now incomplete without a stand-up comedy show. To fill your weekend with laughter and joy, Gurleen Pannu is here with her stand-up comedy show, 'Pannu Yaar'. Go with your friends, family, or alone; you will have the best evening with uncontrollable laughter.

When: 7th April, 2024 - 28th April, 2024

Where: Multiple Venues

Kukdukoo Fest

Parent-Children fest

Have an amazing parent-children time with India's biggest children's fest in Bengaluru. The Kukdukoo Fest brings art and education together with many live shows and performances, visual art, storytelling and workshops. It is a time for learning and bonding with your children.

When: 6th April, 2024 - 7th April, 2024

Where: Basil Woods International School, Gunjur, Bengaluru

