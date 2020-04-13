Baisakhi 2020: Wishes, messages, quotes, images to send over WhatsApp or SMS

Baisakhi is most popular and important festival celebrated among the Sikh community and it takes place on April 13 every year. Baisakhi marks the beginning of the New Sikh year and is an annual harvest festival. It marks the harvest of Rabi crops.

On this day, Gurudwara are decorated and Sikhs perform kirtans, bathe in lakes and rivers before entering the Gururdwara. While this festival is celebrated with all the excitement and fervour, this year amid the coronavirus lockdown, people have been advised to not venture out of their houses even for religious purposes.

Here are some messages, wishes, quotes, and images you can send to your friends and family over WhatsApp or SMS;

1. I wish, on this Baisakhi Your life gets filled with all the joy, And, you get to find yourself in the brightest zone, Don’t forget to be a say thank you to God Happy Baisakhi to you and your family.

2. On this Vaisakhi, let us pray it will be a year with new peace, new happiness, and an abundance of new friends. May God bless you throughout the coming season. Happy Vaisakhi!

3. Just as a new bloom spreads fragrance and freshness around. May the new year add a new beauty, freshness into your life. Happy Baisakhi!

4.