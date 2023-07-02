Aspartame: The Sugar Substitute In Diet Coke That Will Reportedly Be Declared A Possible Carcinogen By WHO

Aspartame: The Sugar Substitute In Diet Coke And Other Sugar-Free Food Products Will Reportedly Be Declared A Possible Carcinogen By WHO | FPJ- Chhaya Gupta

Aspartame is expected to be declared by the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) as “possibly carcinogenic to humans,” on July 14, as per media sources.

Aspartame is found in These food products:

Aspartame is one of the most common sweeteners and is widely used in low-calorie food and drinks like Diet Coke and Diet Pepsi because, although it does contain calories like regular sugar, it’s used in lesser quantities because it’s 200 times sweeter.

Diet coke is seen as the lesser evil and is a go-to drink for most weight watchers and fitness enthusiasts​. Aspartame is also, used in ice cream, chewing gum, cereals, low-calorie coffee sweeteners, puddings, sugar-free desserts, sugar-free jams, and various other low-sugar or sugar-free packaged foods.

A Twitter user 'Revant Himatsingka Food Pharmer' recently shared a video to educate about the same. He talked about a few products available in the market that contains aspartame and also, suggested looking for the ingredient in E951 in any food product one buys especially the sugar-free ones.

WATCH:

The sweetener is used in a lot of zero-sugar and low-sugar foods such as sugar-free Jell-O; tabletop sweeteners like Nutrasweet and Equal; Trident’s sugar-free gum and Crystal Light.

Other sugar substitutes found to be carcinogenic earlier:

This isn’t the first time a sugar substitute was found to be potentially dangerous. Earlier this year, a study published in Nature Medicine found a potential link between erythritol and an increased risk of developing cardiovascular issues, like blood clotting and heart attack.

Erythritol is a popular zero-calorie sugar replacement found in popular foods like Bai drinks, Halo Top ice cream and some other food products.

In May, WHO put out new guidelines warning against using sugar substitutes for weight control, something that has been practised in those interested in weight loss. The guidelines pointed to potential risks, like developing type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and increased mortality in adults.

Risk range:

As per JECFA (the Joint WHO and Food and Agriculture Organization's Expert Committee on Food Additives), which is the WHO's expert committee on food additives, an adult weighing 60 kilos has to drink more than 12 cans of diet soda to be at risk.

