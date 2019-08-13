Ashish Sardana to hit the list of top 10 punjabi music of the country

Ashish Sardana is a 29 year old multi award wining Punjabi Musical Artist from North India (Punjab) had released 12 single tracks till now Deemed as one of the Punjabi hottest talents. Ashish sardana is launching himself into the forefront of the industry with acclaim.

Ashish sardana talent have found himself performing to sold out audiences at some of Iconic Punjabi videos.

Ashish sardana is a singer, cricketer, Actor and Music producer and list goes on .

Ashish sardana was since childhood a talented kid although he was a good cricketer even played for district ,state level and national level from Haryana. After this he was doing a job with HDFC Bank. But his passion is in music more then other activities.Then he did his music degree from Allahabad University and extra music classes from his guru ji MR. Pradeep kumar ji.

His passion changed his entire life. He fall in love with the music and made his mind to make career as a Musician. Ashish Sardana got his first song ”Sada Pyar” in 2015 Written by goldy dhanoa 2nd song in 2015 with collaboration of sharry mann company yaar anmulle records for his songs(“Rotian”which is written by goldy ) become an good response and helped him get recognition Career and his popularity.

Ashish sardana got his first break in 2016 with the collaboration of Aman Dhillon who written the song Music Lil martin released from yaariyan records for his song ‘Headline ‘ become an hit or bigger hit with he get instant 2 million viewers n Still Hold in million on youtube views.

He became hugely popular and from then on he became unstoppable back to back single tracks as follows :

VADDA TARA song in 2017

from the show MEHFIL MITRAN DI

written by SINGGA

music by lil martin

Released from BABBU MAAN COMPANY

HEY YOLO

KILLER LOOK SONG in 2018

FROM BABBU MAAN SHOW

AA CHAK 2018

Written by AMAN DHILLON

Music by Lil martin

Released from BABBU MAAN COMPANY

HEY YOLO

BASS SONG in 2018

duet wid AMAN DHILLON

written by SINGGA

music by MAVI SINGH

RELEASED FROM YAARIYAN RECORDS

COUPLE SONG ( LOVE SONG ) IN 2018

Written by SINGGA

Music by MAVI SINGH

Released from ART ATTACK RECORDS

MAAHI VE SONG in 2018

written by rohit n music by candy beats

Released from TORONTO RECORDS

TRUE LOVE SONG in 2018

written by dil khedia

Music by ashish sardana (mr shah)

Released from YAARIYAN RECORD

DIAMOND YAAR SONG in 2019

again from BABBU MAAN SHOW

AA CHAK 2019

Music by ashish sardana (mr shah)

Lyrics by DEEP SIDHU

RELEASED FROM SAGA MUSIC

JEANA WALIYA SONG IN 2019

Written by DIDAR

Music by ROX A

FEATURING by JAGGI KHAROUD

released from RIZER MUSIC

KANGNA (love song) IN JULY 2019

Written by DIL KHEDIA

Music by STREET BOY N DJ VISHAL

RELEASED from URBAN DESI RECORDS

Since , the ashish sardana has done the various projects as single tracks Then he come up with the live interviews with various tv channel and radio like rubaru channel , apna punjab, shere punjab , chardi kala tv live ,some respective radio stations.

Ashish sardana is a pretty active in acting and dancing on his own videos and is going to work with a lot of famous artists in his own upcoming songs

He says he wants to become a punjabi cum bollywood singer and music producer around the world and explore the talent. So keep motivate the song bird , who are chasing their dreams and wishes them the best for their shining future.