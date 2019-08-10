Arshdeep Bhardwaj becomes the youngest and one of the most successful entrepreneurs of the country

Arshdeep Bhardwaj from Telangana, Hyderabad is Founder and CEO of Crivly, an online platform for people to learn, list, discover and order skills.

Arshdeep at a very young age started building up an interest in computers and Web designing.

Arshdeep Bhardwaj at the age of 16 started his first venture. At the age of 17 he used to work 18hours a day having to have a humble beginning and believing in not only the capital investment but also investing time, mind and strength in the business.

Arshdeep is the most successful entrepreneurs of his kind in the field and also have been featured in Everipedia 30 under 30, Huffington Post and many other renowned publications.