Arjun Pratap Singh Bajwa- A rising super model

In the Bollywood world, modeling industry plays a central role in its developments. Thousands of people, especially those little girls and boys, are dreaming to be involved in the Bollywood industry. In their impression, models work in photographers’ studios or runways or on the cover of magazines, they are in a “fun”; models are creative because they create their own “look”.

Bollywood is rising day by day. It has so many successful actors and models and some are struggling for their bright future. Bollywood have so much space for the newcomers.

There is new rising star Arjun Pratap who belongs from a political background born on 21 August 1993. At present he is working on various projects for the web as well as for the silver screen.

He has also worked as an assistant with Prabhudeva in Singh is Bling starring Akshay Kumar. His debut movie will be Band of Maharajas in 2020.

He has walked the ramp for various designers like Varun Bahl, Rohit Bahl etc. He has a very busy schedule for coming year.

We hope he will get name and fame from all over the world. He is upcoming super star in Bollywood.

