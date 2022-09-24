Are you suffering from PCOS? These three food habits can help you manage it efficiently

Representational pic | Source

It is now a known fact that PCOS cannot be cured completely. But, with a few lifestyle and dietary changes, it can be effectively managed. A healthy diet filled with nutrition helps manage insulin levels, hormonal balance, and several other PCOS symptoms by regulating vitamin and mineral deficiencies. Nutritionist Hena Kanakia suggests a few dietary changes for those diagnosed with PCOS.

Eat a lot of fibre

Fibre-rich diet helps improve insulin sensitivity. Women diagnosed with PCOS often struggle with insulin resistance which is also a primary cause of weight gain. Food like kidney beans, chickpeas, and lentils are a great addition to your diet. Some of the fibre rich foods are green leafy vegetables like all gourds, pumpkin, lady’s finger, tomato, cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and fruits like berries, kiwis, pomegranates, plums, and whole grains like whole wheat, jowar, bajra, barley, ragi, and barnyard.

Fats are not bad

We may want to stay away from eating fat food, but women suffering from PCOS are advised to eat healthy fats in moderation to balance and regulate hormones. Foods like nuts, coconuts, avocado, fatty fish, egg yolks, wood-pressed or cold-pressed oils, and ghee are great sources of it. Since PCOS causes inflammation, including foods that have anti-inflammatory properties is necessary. Food rich in Omega-3 like fatty fish, flax seeds, walnuts, anti-inflammatory spices like black pepper, cinnamon, and turmeric as well as healthy fats will help lower your inflammation levels and keep your PCOS in check.

In addition, protein helps manage your weight and eating a portion of legumes, lentils, and lean meat would help you achieve your daily protein requirement.

Say no to refined food

If you have PCOS, you must reduce the consumption or avoid food that has refined flour, refined sugar, fried foods, fast foods, and inflammatory foods like red meat, alcohol, smoking as they can aggravate your symptoms. Refined flour foods like white bread, cakes, and pastries are highly processed, have a high Glycemic Index, and raise insulin levels. Refined sugar affects your immunity as well as triggers acne. Fried foods and fast foods increase inflammation in the body. In a nutshell, avoid packaged and processed foods and beverages.

Burn a few calories

A PCOS-friendly diet supports symptom reduction and prevents the development of chronic diseases down the road. However, along with a balanced diet daily exercise is mandatory. A good workout is as crucial and important as eating well. Some movement needs to be incorporated for at least 150 minutes per week.

While there is no one-size-fits-all approach to nutritional requirements for people diagnosed with PCOS, eating a well-balanced diet and certain lifestyle changes can definitely improve your symptoms by balancing your hormones. To prevent cravings and manage insulin resistance, it is best to include all macronutrients and fiber in all meals and snacks.