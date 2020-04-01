April Fools Day 2020: Everything you need to know about the day's origin

Pulling pranks on friends and family is what undoubtedly people do the best. And funnily enough people even fall for it. Well, April 1 is that day when probably people pull pranks without any guilt. While some people pull harmless pranks which are fun, there are bunch of people who believe in pulling one that could possibly give someone a heart attack.

From "see here's a cockroach" to "fake proposal"- we all grew up.

Why is this April Fool's Day celebrated?

April Fool's day is celebrated by various cultures for many decades now but its precise origin still remains a history.While there have been many tales about the roots of this day, scholars say that the day dates back to 1582 when France switched to the Gregorian calendar from the Julian one as per the directions of Council of Trent in 1563. Julian calendar begins its year on April 1.

Well, people who were late to get the news or did not realise that the beginning of the new year had been shifted to January 1 and who also continued to celebrate it throughout the last week of March become subject of jokes and were deemed April Fools.

Often people would prank each other but one prank that was quite famous among the youth and children was putting paper fish on people's backs with 'poisson d'avril' (April fish) written on it. This symbolises a easily caught fish and a gullible man.

Well, if some one pulls a prank one you, be a sport. Or maybe retaliate with a prank that reminds them to never mess with you and get away with it.