Anusha Srinivasan Iyer acknowledged as ET Rising Indian

Eminent Image and Media Strategist- Brand Custodian Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, the driving force behind India's top Entertainment and Lifestyle PR and Media Agency Naarad PR & Image Strategists, is best known as a firebrand journalist with a golden heart.

She leads by example, opening her own home to over 89 rescues turning it into Pawsitive Farm Sanctuary, is a sought-after TEDx speaker who unflinchingly expresses her views on gender and animal rights, a life coach, and what is more is an international award-winning filmmaker with over 17 global awards to her credit.

Her film Saare Sapne Apne Hain (The World in My Dreams) on human rights and breaking handicap barriers, starring child actor Vedant Gill, has travelled to over 74 festivals worldwide, with rave reviews.

And now to add another feather to the already overcrowded cap, Anusha Srinivasan Iyer has been acknowledged as The ET Rising Indian by The Economic Times, as well. May there be more of her ilk!