Anurag Jasuja sheds light on the qualities of a successful entrepreneur

Anurag Jasuja, a boy from Fazilka, Punjab. He had a dream of becoming a successful entrepreneur. Which most youngsters have nowadays. But unlike others Anurag worked hard on it.

Anurag had the advantage of starting at a very young age. At the time Anurag started an Instagram Page with funny posts and relatable memes. Who's views and reach shot up to 1 million in a very short span of time is 6 months. It was all because of his creativity, hard work, and consistency. Which came out to be more fruitful in the future and that page grew up to 2 Million Plus followers on Instagram. Which lead him to have contacts and a lot of knowledge of in and outs of social media.

Further, all the exposure done by Anurag in past years helped him to found a media firm "Casmic Media". Which provides services such as brand awareness, by making the brand reach a wider audience, and connecting the correct influencer to promote the brand.

When asked about the same Anurag says "The journey was not easy. I had no power backup. Nevertheless, I always had a vision of my goals and always wanted to work hard for them. When your heart has a determination to achieve something, the mind finds out its way to achieve it."

Apart from his interest in digital marketing, Anurag is also a traveler despite his busy schedule he makes time for it.

Anurag taught us that hard work, consistency and determination can make you achieve anything you desire and can help you "make it big" just like Anurag