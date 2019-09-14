Ankit Yadav's journey of being a Fashion influencer and Digital media is all about 'Do what you love and love what you do'

Blogging has become one of the most sorted professions today. Gone are the days when one had to be conscious about looks and physique to be a blogger. A true example of it is Ankit Yadav. He is a fashion & lifestyle blogger who has completed his Textile & Fashion Apparel designing from National Institute Of Fashion Technology. Later, He started working as a Digital Media & Fashion News Industry and a freelance designer. While working, he simultaneously started his blog for the love of styling.

His Instagram handle, 'ankiityadav_’ tends to focus more on the posts of fashion and lifestyle. He participate more into off-line fashion shows/ design events & session display collection of various brands in Indian Market.

Having an experience of more than two and a half years, he recalls his phase of struggle. He had always been a reserved kid who was confused to take blogging as his career. One thing which irked his was that one must fit in the criteria of a model to become a blogger.

Sharing his experience about fashion, he believes that fashion is more appropriate with design principles. Not just this, it also helps his understand different cultures about different countries which he incorporates in his styling. He believes that the old and colourful bazaars are a wonderful experience as one can explore different streets of different cities.

Ankit Yadav is a personality that has a good number of followers on social media, creates mainly fashion content and has the power to influence the opinion and purchase behaviour of others with their recommendations.

However, Ankit Yadav seem to have a closer relationship with other traditional celebrities, youtube creators & other influencers in the Indian Market.

He also a part of BrandzUp Media & VCOI (Video Creators of India) to approach & Creator Locator for the company. BrandzUp & VCOI is managing and providing digital management & Businesses to various artists on digital platforms.