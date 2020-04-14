Anita Dongre to provide masks stitched out of designer fabric to combat COVID-19

House of Anita Dongre, announces the production of cloth masks for distribution to contribute further in the fight against COVID-19. After receiving adequate permissions from government authorities, production of these masks has begun in two of the five rural village centres that were initiated in collaboration with the Maharashtra state government four years back, starting with Charoti. Through these centres, the Anita Dongre foundation trains women to make garments and has set up a production facility close to their homes to bring gainful employment to them.

Starting this week, these centres have had voluntary participation of about 24 women who will be able to create up to 7000 masks each week for distribution to NGOs, village residents, individuals, and hospitals.

Fears around COVID19 are escalating each day and with masks becoming compulsory to wear in Maharashtra, the supply has struggled to catch up with demand. The women in these village centres will be working under strict social distancing and hygiene protocols to produce these masks and distribute them. “Every one of us must do everything within our power to stop the spread of this virus and keep as many people as we can safe. The production of reusable masks is one step in that direction.” says Fashion Designer and Chief Creative Officer of ‘House of Anita Dongre’.

Made of cotton, these reusable masks will use fabric that was originally purchased for the production of clothes for The House of Anita Dongre’s labels AND, Global Desi, and Anita Dongre. These protective masks while being reusable are also washable and sustainable. At the request of the local hospital in Palgarh, the team will also make special disposable masks for doctors, nurses and hospital staff.

The company clarified that there is no end goal right now- “As long as people need masks they will be produced and distributed” said Anita Dongre. This is the company’s second initiative to fight COVID19 after setting up a 1.5 Crore fund to cover smaller vendors and self-employed artisans arising from previously unforeseen medical emergencies at this time.