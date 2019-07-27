Aniirudh Kundra all set to venture into Bollywood with his Kundra productions

Producing something doesn't mean that you are just investing money, a Producer covers many parts of a project. He should be more creative than his team. He is a person who haa more vision than others in a project. When a project comes to him only, he/she can think beyond others, whether a song or a movie will work or not if he is not capable, then he might be in a loss.

Aniirudh Kundra, a renowned producer who has produced many songs in recent times and has also invested in many movies of different genres of Hindi, Punjabi and other languages. He is very popular in the B-town. Aniirudh's production house is a well-known production house "Kundra Productions " It is no more a small production house. It has launched many stars in recent times.

Aniirudh Kundra is an incredible guy a very down to earth and easy-going personality. Once he likes anything, he never thinks twice in investing in it. Whether it works or not, he feels if you are not taking the risk for your dreams than you can never achieve anything in life. And Music and Movies are dream projects in which you have to take a chance, and for that, you need belief to go forward. Aniirudh's knowledge and understanding has helped him get this success, and his small Production house has now been tied up with a Top Production house of India T-Series all thanks to his hard work and risk-taking capability.

Aniirudh has launched many songs in recent times of top stars from various regions and Vaibhav Kundra who is his younger Brother, a Singer, is also launched by Aniirudh.

Aniirudh has a great relation with most of the new and upcoming singers and directors; he is always busy in inventing new and innovative projects. Luckily all of his projects do well.

You might say it’s his luck but we believe this guy is in it to OWN it. He is here to change the B-town trend.

According to sources Aniirudh is also all set to launch another project on the 31st of this month with Vaibhav Kundra,the details will be disclosed soon. His team finalises locations and actors.

Here's wishing Aniirudh Kundra all the best for his future projects and we hope he always motivates young talents of India like this in coming years.