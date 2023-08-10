Anchal Boora - The Globetrotting Fashionista, Travel Influencer And Fashion Label Extraordinaire

Anchal Boora , a talented and passionate individual, was born and raised in Delhi but with deep roots in Haryana. Anchal's journey is a tale of following one's dreams, as she went from being a computer science engineer to becoming a renowned fashion designer and a popular travel influencer with a huge following on Instagram.

Education and Career Path

Anchal's educational journey began at Holy Child Sr Sec School in Delhi, and she later graduated with a degree in Computer Science Engineering from Netaji Subhas University of Technology, formerly known as NSIT, Delhi. After 3.5 years in the corporate world with firms like Make My Trip and McKinsey Trip, Anchal discovered her true passion. Her role as a core team member, leading content and social media at TRIPONVO, a travel startup, unveiled her deep affinity for social media.

In 2014, she ventured into Indian fashion, co-founding the prestigious label "House of Silvereene" with her brother Vikrant Boora. The brand swiftly gained prominence, even featuring in two Bollywood films, including an upcoming movie starring Mallika Sherawat. Anchal solidified her stature within the fashion industry through collaborations with Bollywood stars and influencers,

The Wanderlust and Travel Influencer Journey

Anchal's love for travel began during a trip to Europe in 2017. Her captivating travel stories struck a chord with people globally, making her Instagram account a go-to destination for travel enthusiasts seeking authentic and relatable content. Today, she boasts an impressive following of over 105k on Instagram, primarily focusing on Travel & Lifestyle related content. Anchal has also been sponsored a trip to Singapore by the Singapore Tourism Board and collaborated with multiple luxury hotels like Laxminiwas Palace, Fort Pokhran, Goodwood Park Singapore and brands like Indigo, Smytten, Tripnovo, etc.

Her commitment to sharing realistic and relatable content sets her apart from others. Anchal firmly believes in transparency and authenticity with her audience, especially amidst the sea of staged and filtered posts on social media. Her travel content strikes a perfect balance between budget and luxury experiences, making it relatable to a wide audience.

A Vision Beyond Borders

Looking ahead, Anchal envisions exploring more countries and sharing her unique travel experiences to inspire and guide fellow wanderers. She believes in the power of travel to enrich lives and promote cultural exchange, all while advocating for sustainable travel practices. Anchal actively uses reusable items during her journeys and passionately raises awareness about the harmful impact of littering on our environment.

With her captivating fashion designs and inspiring travel narratives, Anchal Boora is a force to reckon with. From engineering to entrepreneurship, she has fearlessly pursued her passions and carved a niche for herself in both the fashion and travel realms. As a role model for authenticity and sustainable living, Anchal Boora continues to ignite wanderlust and positively impact her audience through her dynamic Instagram presence.

