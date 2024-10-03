Ananya Panday Oozes Fashion In Black Chanel Dress At Palais Garnier in Paris

Instagram

Bollywood's next budding star, Ananya Panday is in Paris attending the Chanel events. She was recently spotted in a sparkly black Chanel outfit at the Opening Season Ballet Gala At Palais Garnier in Paris. Chanel invited Ananya to attend the Chanel Spring Summer 2025 Ready-to-Wear show at Paris Fashion Week. She did not fail to impress her fans with her fashion game.

Decoding Ananya's black Chanel look

Ananya was recently spotted wearing the look 9 from Chanel's cruise show that took place earlier this year. She wore a pink, ecru and black fantasy cotton tweed jacket with matching bermudas. Soon after this outfit was a hit, Ananya wore a stylish black dress for the grand opening. She wore a black embellished dress from the brand's Spring 2022 couture collection. The hemline around the neck looks undefined, she made sure she carried her outfit with grace and confidence.

Ananya's black sleeveless floor-length dress has a draped neckline, with gathered tulle fabric decorated with shiny details. It has a fake see-through effect, a front slit, a fitted bodice, and pleated details around the waist.

Ananya concluded her Chanel outfit with a black velvet mini bag with a chain strap, matching peep-toe heels, bold rings, and delicate earrings. For her makeup, she wore a coral pink lipstick, soft matching eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, rosy blush, and dewy skin. She styled her silky hair in a center-parted messy bun with a few loose strands that made her face look defined.

Netizens have remarked on Ananya as an actress who has evolved through the past year, showcasing mature roles and also elevating her fashion game. Her latest release, 'Call Me Bae' was also a hit and viewers applauded her natural performance. On the work front, Ananya upcoming cyber-thriller CTRL by Vikramaditya Motwane is all set to release in Netflix on October 4, 2024.