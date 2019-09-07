Amod Mardolkar - The guy with vision scale it to the highest peak of success through acting and modelling

Body building is one of the most challenging craft and is very divergent. It's scope gives the exposure to the dream industry of acting and modelling.

Amod Mardolkar is a professional bodybuilder from India. He is from a native of Ponda region in Goa. Amod's inspiration for bodybuilding can be traced back to his hometown Ponda, where he grew up watching wrestlers and bodybuilders. At the age of 16 he was inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salman Khan and sought to become a state level champion bodybuilder.

After completing his school and graduation he decided to administer his father's company named "Roofman Construction", while continuing his fitness goals and pursuing his ambition in the Film Industry. As an active social media user he has more than 183K followers on his Instagram handle @amodmardolkar, where he influences peeps about fitness, modelling and acting.

His list of achievements is quite impressive, Having invested five years in professional bodybuilding he has held the title of Mr Goa twice in the year 2011 and 2014. However, he knew that there was more he wanted to do. He earns his living as a real estate developer but he always had a passionate desire to act in movies. For that he also pursued the course of filmaking from Film School VINSAN ACADEMY OF FILM SCHOOL & MEDIA, PANAJI – GOA, in the year 2017. He did his first movie in the Konkani Language, NOSHAA which was the first Action thriller in the Konkani Film Industry which was released on 28th October 2016. Recently, His movie Fully Artistic Killer Entertainment (FAKE) produced by his own label Amod Mardolkar Productions was released on Feb 1st 2019, was a super hit!.

His journey along with his achievements is unceasing and for that we wish him Good luck.