Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: 'Just Big B things' that make the actor different from others

It is Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday and just like every year every fan is waiting to wish the Shehenshah of Bollywood in the best way possible. We all love him for many reason - his iconic films, elegant style, smart responses and humility that he posses despite being one of the most successful actors in the world. And the actor never fails to surprise and inspire his fans with his actions on and off screen. He is the only actor who has more work than any young actor in the industry. While everything is so special about Amitabh Bachchan, there are a few things that he does and no one else. We list three things that only Amitabh Bachchan does being the most loved and respected star.

Quirky and savage tweets

The soon-to-be 80-year-old actor never misses any opportunity to engage with his fans on social media. The actor often shares tweets that go viral in no time. For instance, not many would number their tweets or social media posts in order to track them better, but Amitabh Bachchan does. Yes, he never forgets to follow the serial number pattern in his tweets. Not just that, he also rectifies the count when it goes wrong. Though some find it extremely tiring or something avoidable, it's just one of the "just Big B things."

A daily online blog

He isn't just an actor but also a wonderful writer when it comes to pouring out his emotions. Just like his father, a noted poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, he too has a passion and flair towards writing. Be it a busy or tiring day, the actor rarely fails to share his day with fans through his blog - Bachchan Bol. These daily blogs are numbered just like his tweets and gives a sneak peek into his day. His blogs also carry inspirational messages.

Link to Amitabh Bachchan's online blog: https://srbachchan.tumblr.com/

Sunday fan meet-and-greet ritual

Amitabh Bachchan waves toward fans on Sunday | File

No one across the world follows this. It is just an 'Amitabh Bachchan' thing. In the last two decades, the actor has missed one Sunday fan meet sans the two years of COVID-19 pandemic. He decided to greet his fans every Sunday outside his house Jalsa in Juhu after he was injured during the shooting of Coolie in 1982. The actor believes that he could survive that deadly injury because of his fans prayers.

