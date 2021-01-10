Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Amsterdam’s renowned Rijksmuseum makes over 7 lakh artworks available online for free

Art galleries and museums are fighting to keep the art alive during the COVID-19 pandemic. While some galleries have reimagined viewing with social distancing, some have taken the digital route. One such art gallery is Amsterdam’s renowned Rijksmuseum.
The realization that the only way to survive the coronavirus pandemic is to innovate, the Rijksmuseum in November launched the new Rijksmuseum website, with its stories platform hosting 10 series about the museum.
And, now, the Rijksmuseum, one of the most popular stops for tourists in Amsterdam, has made 709,000 artworks available online for free viewing. The Rijksmuseum has created an easy-to-explore online collection with detailed object descriptions. Thousands of high-resolution artworks are available for download so that people can get creative with integrating their favourite art into their everyday lives.
Visitors can view countless works by old Dutch Masters as well as more modern artists like Van Gogh. Even paintings of Vermeer, Rembrandt, and Van Dyck can be viewed on the Rijksmuseum's online collections known as Rijks Studio.
The Rijks Studio is easily searchable by artist, object type, period, and place. Visitors can view magnificent 17th-century portraits by Frans Hals and realistic still life paintings.
How to view and download artwork from Rijks Studio?
In order to download, one would simply have to register on Rijks Studio with a free account. After which one would be able to save favourite artwork, order prints, or even zoom in on details to display. Whether it is a Van Gogh phone cover or a screen-printed tote, the museum hopes its online visitors will take the chance to integrate this legendary, public-domain artwork into their daily lives.
