Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Amsterdam’s renowned Rijksmuseum makes over 7 lakh artworks available online for free

Art galleries and museums are fighting to keep the art alive during the COVID-19 pandemic. While some galleries have reimagined viewing with social distancing, some have taken the digital route. One such art gallery is Amsterdam’s renowned Rijksmuseum.

The realization that the only way to survive the coronavirus pandemic is to innovate, the Rijksmuseum in November launched the new Rijksmuseum website, with its stories platform hosting 10 series about the museum.

And, now, the Rijksmuseum, one of the most popular stops for tourists in Amsterdam, has made 709,000 artworks available online for free viewing. The Rijksmuseum has created an easy-to-explore online collection with detailed object descriptions. Thousands of high-resolution artworks are available for download so that people can get creative with integrating their favourite art into their everyday lives.