Jazz Sensation Matthew Whitaker Discusses His Music Journey And Mumbai Gig

At just 23 years of age, pianist Matthew Whitaker has not let his visual disability come in his way of becoming a professional jazz pianist. Today, the masterful player has traveled around the world and is all set to perform for the first time on November 24 at the NCPA International Jazz Festival 2024, Mumbai.

Ahead of the performance, the jazz prodigy to talk about his life, his musical offering and above all, what music he has in store for Indian audiences.

Excerpts from the interview:

This would be your debut performance in India. What have you planned for the evening and will you be performing solo or with your band?

This is my first time visiting and performing in India. It’s somewhere I’ve always wanted to visit in general. Being able to perform and share music makes it even more special. I will be performing with four other of my band mates.

What have you heard about India?

I am interested in the culture of India. I’ve heard that it is so rich and very diverse with different dialogues and rich history. I hope to get immersed in the music and culture while I’m there.

Do you remember the time when you first decided you wanted to become a musician?

That time would be when I was nine years old. I participated in an amateur contest at the Apollo Theater in New York City and won first place. Being on a large stage for the first time and hearing the audience reaction was something really special. I just remember feeling like it was a very large and loud room. During the voting time, since the audience chose the winner, I remember hearing them chant, “Matthew, Matthew, Matthew.” I understood at that point that I could connect with people through music.

How did your parents help you pursue the career you were looking to take up?

My parents recognized that I had a gift for music at an early age. They started to research how they could help me to continue to grow and nurture that gift. They were always looking for opportunities where I could continue to learn not just music but also academically.

Did you learn to play using Braille? If so, what method did you use to learn to play the piano?

I first began to learn music by ear and that’s my preferred method to learn music. However, I did learn Braille music in order to become literate and enrich my playing.

How does a pianist in your capacity "see" or “feel” the piano?

The way that I learn and relate to music has always been the same for me as I don’t have anything else to compare it to. I try to share what I’m feeling with my audience by playing from the heart.

Take me through the evolution of your rhythmic concept?

As far as evolution goes, I began playing, as I mentioned by ear, nursery rhymes when I was very young. As I matured, I went towards classical and then jazz. Depending on the mood or the occasion, I’m attracted to songs that tell a story through different time signatures and dynamics.

Joe Zawinul quoted that the ultimate goal of a jazz artist is to tell stories. Is there an element of storytelling in your music?

That’s a good question, it does. As an artist, we tell stories based on our personal experiences or what’s going on around us. I love to be inspired by different situations where I can pour those emotions into a new composition.

Who are your role models, when it comes to music?

I have a few role models either for their artistic expertise or the way they have handled their artistry. One person is the late organist, Dr. Lonnie Smith. His level of playing was amazing as well as I was blessed to be mentored by him and considered him like a grandfather.

Was there a time when you thought you could go for surgery and hope to regain your vision?

No, never. I’ve had a blessed life. I’m able to do what I love and have great support with family and friends.

You also play a host of other instruments such as drums, bass, clarinet. What’s the secret?

Ha, ha, there is really no secret. If you just stick to something for a while, you will end up learning it. I love music so much and enjoy playing it that I stick to it.

Technology plays a major role in both your personal and professional endeavors. How do you work around it?

Technology has helped to level the playing field for musicians with disabilities. I’m a big advocate of having accessible products and technology that persons with disabilities can use in their professional and everyday use. I work with companies and their developers testing and providing feedback on their products.

Have you come across times when people question your ability to perform? How do you approach tackling such situations when it presents itself to you?

I’m sure there are people that question my abilities. That’s ok and it is also healthy that not everyone thinks you are good. I realize that part of living is continuing to grow and evolve. That’s one of the reasons why I attended Juilliard for university. I want to continue to grow and be around people that are motivated to use music as a tool to make our world a little better. The only thing I can do is be myself since that is the best I can offer.

How long do you usually have to practice before concerts?

It’s difficult to determine time. I play a lot. If I’m home, I’m usually trying to figure something out. When I’m on the road with the band it’s great to try out new ideas or expand on songs we have already played.

What is the biggest challenge you face in your creative process?

The biggest challenge is when a piece of music or document I need to access is not accessible.

What’s on your bucket list?

I would love to build a legacy where I can inspire others through my music.