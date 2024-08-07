All About Music Day 2: Shankar Mahadevan, Armaan Malik, Jasmine Sandlas, & Others Light Up The Day With Their Presence

After an amazing musical start to Day 1 with artistes like A R Rahman, Shankuraj Konwar, Imin, Deepika Sheth, Yohaan Marshall, and others, Day 2 of All About Music was equally exciting.

The day commenced with a welcome address by Ashish Jose, Business Head, Create & Collab, who urged everyone to make the best of the opportunities the mega music conference offers. The first panel consisted of singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, lyricist Sameer Anjaan, and Hrishi K, National Brand Head – 94.3, who spoke on Goongoonalo, a platform dedicated to nurturing talent.

Sabbas Joseph, Co-founder and Director of Wizcraft, in his keynote address, ‘Come Alive with Live – Driving Opportunities, Challenging Odds’, discussed the booming live music industry and its connection with the audience. He also explained how AI will soon make live concerts ‘hyper-personalised’ for a superb experience.

An interesting panel discussion titled 'In Conversation: Spotify - The Home of Ipop' featured singers Armaan Malik and Jasmine Sandlas talking about the struggles and challenges of becoming a successful independent artiste.

Spotify’s I Pop icon allows new, independent artistes to highlight their songs through their playlists specially curated under I Pop. Sandlas stated that if an artiste wants to be popular, they have to struggle because it is not easy to be a pop star. You need to present yourself in such a way, that people get influenced by you.

During the workshop 'DIY - Copyrights and Contracts', Priyanka Khimani, an Entertainment Lawyer, answered questions raised by the audience about laws and artistes' rights.

Ashutosh Pathak in his Spotlight talk on 'Future Proof Your Music Career in the Age of AI', opined about how AI permits less qualified people to sound like professionals. He explained how AI cannot listen to your music, but an artiste uses AI to make music, so being human is the necessary factor to generate AI music. He pointed out three main aspects of executing your career – education, internship, and building your portfolio. Based on this he introduced TSM coming back to Mumbai with AI not as AI but artistes' incubation.

In the panel discussion 'Beyond the Vocals - Women of the Indian Music Industry', one of the speakers Nirmika Singh, Nirmika is Founder of Mox Asia, stated that an artiste should be talented, driven, and disciplined, which can help make sustainable progress.

She also suggested that an artiste should think as an entrepreneur, but not as an artiste in the music business. Nayantara Bhatkal, singer, composer, and producer, said women need to share information and knowledge to help each other grow in the industry.

In his Masterclass ‘A & R 101 – How to Approach any Record label’, Abhishek Patil delved into the world of A & R, explaining what the job was, its role in the music industry, and the skills required.

At the Connect Corner held at the Hangar, over 30 tables were set for established companies to startups to interact with attendees, answer questions, exchange notes, taking notes, from students to music producers, singers, and company record heads, it was a meeting ground to make contacts for the future.

The evening ended with a musical showcase featuring Armaan Malik, Anuv Jain and Jasmine Sandlas, among others.