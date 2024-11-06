 All About 'Anti-Inflammatory Diet' That Samantha Ruth Prabhu Follows To Manage Myositis; Know Foods Included In This Diet
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAll About 'Anti-Inflammatory Diet' That Samantha Ruth Prabhu Follows To Manage Myositis; Know Foods Included In This Diet

All About 'Anti-Inflammatory Diet' That Samantha Ruth Prabhu Follows To Manage Myositis; Know Foods Included In This Diet

In her recent update on social media, fans were concerned about her weight loss and constantly addressing it led Samantha to respond to these concern in a social media post

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made her mark in the Bollywood industry while already excelling in the south. She is known for her unwavering commitment to fitness and passion for her work. In 2022, she revealed that she was diagnosed with a rare auto-immune disease called Myositis. She keeps sharing her health updates and workout regimes with her fans on social media.

In her recent update on social media, fans were concerned about her weight loss and constantly addressing it led Samantha to respond to these concern in a social media post.

“Yes, another weight comment..I saw an entire thread about it. If you guys must know, I am on a strict anti-inflammatory diet which is required for my condition, which prevents me from putting on weight, and helps me stay in a certain weight bracket and keeps me in a sweet spot with my condition. Stop judging people and let them be. Live and let live guys, please, it’s 2024,” the actress shared with her fans and following through her Instagram story.

What is an anti-inflammatory diet?

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Kartik Aaryan Can't Stop Blushing As Fans Ask 'Shaadi Kab Kar Rahe Ho?' In Varanasi
VIDEO: Kartik Aaryan Can't Stop Blushing As Fans Ask 'Shaadi Kab Kar Rahe Ho?' In Varanasi
Study In Australia: University Of Tasmania Offers 25% Tuition Discount To International Students Through Tasmanian International Scholarship
Study In Australia: University Of Tasmania Offers 25% Tuition Discount To International Students Through Tasmanian International Scholarship
US Elections Results 2024: Kamala Harris Cancels Speech At Howard University As Donald Trump Inches Closer To Victory
US Elections Results 2024: Kamala Harris Cancels Speech At Howard University As Donald Trump Inches Closer To Victory
IPL Auction 2025: IPL Reaches Saudi Arabia
IPL Auction 2025: IPL Reaches Saudi Arabia

An anti-inflammatory diet focuses on foods that reduce inflammation in the body, which can help prevent or manage conditions like heart disease, arthritis, and autoimmune diseases like myositis. Myositis is a condition where muscles become inflamed, causing pain and weakness.

Inflammation is the body’s natural response to injury or illness. However, chronic (long-term) inflammation can be harmful, leading to pain and health problems. An anti-inflammatory diet aims to lower this chronic inflammation, supporting overall health.

Foods to eat and avoid in anti-inflammatory diet

Fruits and vegetables such as berries, leafy greens, tomatoes, and oranges are rich in antioxidants, which fight inflammation are considered to be good for this diet. It also includes healthy fats that can be contained from Omega-3 fats in salmon, sardines, walnuts and flaxseeds. Whole grains are also a apart of this diet. Brown rice, oats, and quinoa have fiber, which supports gut health and helps control inflammation.

Canva

To minimise the impact of inflammation on body, this diet does not include these foods and people following this diet are asked to avoid these food items. Refined carbs such as white bread, soda, and sweets can increase inflammation, hence are avoided. Preocessed foods, fried foods and foods that include red meat are also avoid in this diet.

Read Also
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Hot Take On Chic Fashion At Citadel: Honey Bunny Trailer Launch
article-image

How does an anti-inflammatory diet help with Myositis?

For people suffering from Myositis, the key is to manage their inflammation effectively. Anti-inflammatory foods can lower muscle inflammation, easing pain and stiffness. By reducing inflammation, it’s easier to stay active, which can help improve muscle function. Since myositis is often linked to immune issues, this diet can help balance immune responses. This diet is not the cure for the auti-immune disease but it sure can help manage the symptoms.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

All About 'Anti-Inflammatory Diet' That Samantha Ruth Prabhu Follows To Manage Myositis; Know Foods...

All About 'Anti-Inflammatory Diet' That Samantha Ruth Prabhu Follows To Manage Myositis; Know Foods...

Chhath Pooja Day 2: Dosti Roti & Gur Ki Kheer Served As 'Kharna' Prasad

Chhath Pooja Day 2: Dosti Roti & Gur Ki Kheer Served As 'Kharna' Prasad

7 Tips To Stay Healthy In Changing Season

7 Tips To Stay Healthy In Changing Season

Master Time Management With These 6 Effective Tips

Master Time Management With These 6 Effective Tips

Chhath Puja 2024: 7 Red Saree Inspiration For Married Woman

Chhath Puja 2024: 7 Red Saree Inspiration For Married Woman