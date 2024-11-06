All About 'Anti-Inflammatory Diet' That Samantha Ruth Prabhu Follows To Manage Myositis; Know Foods Included In This Diet

Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made her mark in the Bollywood industry while already excelling in the south. She is known for her unwavering commitment to fitness and passion for her work. In 2022, she revealed that she was diagnosed with a rare auto-immune disease called Myositis. She keeps sharing her health updates and workout regimes with her fans on social media.

In her recent update on social media, fans were concerned about her weight loss and constantly addressing it led Samantha to respond to these concern in a social media post.

“Yes, another weight comment..I saw an entire thread about it. If you guys must know, I am on a strict anti-inflammatory diet which is required for my condition, which prevents me from putting on weight, and helps me stay in a certain weight bracket and keeps me in a sweet spot with my condition. Stop judging people and let them be. Live and let live guys, please, it’s 2024,” the actress shared with her fans and following through her Instagram story.

What is an anti-inflammatory diet?

An anti-inflammatory diet focuses on foods that reduce inflammation in the body, which can help prevent or manage conditions like heart disease, arthritis, and autoimmune diseases like myositis. Myositis is a condition where muscles become inflamed, causing pain and weakness.

Inflammation is the body’s natural response to injury or illness. However, chronic (long-term) inflammation can be harmful, leading to pain and health problems. An anti-inflammatory diet aims to lower this chronic inflammation, supporting overall health.

Foods to eat and avoid in anti-inflammatory diet

Fruits and vegetables such as berries, leafy greens, tomatoes, and oranges are rich in antioxidants, which fight inflammation are considered to be good for this diet. It also includes healthy fats that can be contained from Omega-3 fats in salmon, sardines, walnuts and flaxseeds. Whole grains are also a apart of this diet. Brown rice, oats, and quinoa have fiber, which supports gut health and helps control inflammation.

To minimise the impact of inflammation on body, this diet does not include these foods and people following this diet are asked to avoid these food items. Refined carbs such as white bread, soda, and sweets can increase inflammation, hence are avoided. Preocessed foods, fried foods and foods that include red meat are also avoid in this diet.

How does an anti-inflammatory diet help with Myositis?

For people suffering from Myositis, the key is to manage their inflammation effectively. Anti-inflammatory foods can lower muscle inflammation, easing pain and stiffness. By reducing inflammation, it’s easier to stay active, which can help improve muscle function. Since myositis is often linked to immune issues, this diet can help balance immune responses. This diet is not the cure for the auti-immune disease but it sure can help manage the symptoms.