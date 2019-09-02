Alii Muhammed - A luxurious guy with sumptuous thoughts

People with an ambition create history by working hard in silence and letting the success make the noise and here we have one of the Dubai's most ambitious and successful personality - @Aliimuhd - Alii Muhammed.

Alii is a 24 year old, successful digital creator from Dubai. When we think about class and elegance then, Alii Muhammed should be the first name that to strikes to the mind. He is an inspiration for those who believe in fitness and fashion. He is pre-eminent fitness and fashion geek, providing guidance starting from how to dress up like a pro to which accessories will go best with which outfit.

Apart from this, his work list is worth reading because he has collaborated with number of elite brands like Prada, Louis Vuitton, St Segis Hotels, Ritz Carlton,Bentley and jaguar and many more. His biggest achievement till now was to travel with Mariott Middle East Hotels for a press trip in Cairo,2018. He also wants to become a public speaker and inspire the youth to live and achieve their dreams.

Thus, he is setting milestone and is setting an example to the world by conveying a message that "believe in yourself and your dreams will come true.