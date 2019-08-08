Alan Lazar: The self-made Millionaire inspiring Instagrammers to hustle

Owning seven-figure e-commerce ventures, rubbing shoulders with the world’s leading men, and managing million-dollar ad spends while staying active on social media is no easy feat. However, with over 25k followers on Instagram, multi-millionaire, and celebrity influencer Alan Lazar knows how to keep inspiring his followers to hustle and grow in the digital space.

Keeping up with his Insta-fam, Alan sneaks out throwback pics, glimpses of his workplace where marketing legends can be seen up-close-personal, and witty memes that best describe the kicking attitude of this self-made millionaire.

Besides Instagram, Alan connects with his online community via his podcast ‘Marketing Mastermind’ where he shares insights on goal setting, Facebook and Instagram Ads, and traffic arbitrage. Known as the ‘Man behind the Brand,’ Alan Lazar has made several guest appearances on famous talk shows including Tim Storey’s ‘World Shakers.’

A college dropout who began working as a telemarketer and went on run his call center at New Delhi, India; Alan was an early adopter of digital marketing. “I had a call center in Delhi, India, and I could see the boom of online marketing. Hence, I switched paths and focused on online marketing when it was in its growing stage. It helped me develop better insights and drive a seven-figure income. I believe that if you are good at paid marketing, you can partner with any business,” states Alan.

While being a digital entrepreneur and corporate strategist for large business houses, he is also an early investor in PigOut chips, a plant-based snack that is processed from mushrooms but tastes like bacon. Alan has also shown immense interest in a community-based lending app called ‘Hundy.’

Alan Lazar is a man of unwavering faith. The personal side of this influential Instagrammer is truly exceptional. Alan gave away his Instagram handle @bible to world’s largest Bible app, without any second thoughts. The journey of Alan Lazar is genuinely inspiring, and in his own words, “Simple but significant.”