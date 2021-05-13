Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Significance, Tithi, best time to buy gold and Puja Muhurat

Akshaya Tritiya is an annual spring time festival of the Hindus and Jains. It falls on the third Tithi (lunar day) of Bright half (Shukla Paksha) of Vaisakha month.

It is observed as an auspicious time regionally by Hindus and Jains in India and Nepal as it signifies the "third day of unending prosperity".

The word Akshaya means never diminishing. It is believed that if you buy gold on the day of Akshaya Tritiya, it will never diminish. It is a greatly auspicious festival that will bring those who believe in it great prosperity. This festival is believed to bring good luck and success to people.

Date and Timings of Akshaya Tritiya:

Akshaya Tritiya 2021 will be celebrated on Friday, May 14, 2021 in India.

Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat: 5:38 am to 12:18 pm, May 14

Tritiya Tithi Begins: 5:38 am on May 14, 2021

Tritiya Tithi Ends: 7:59 am on May 15, 2021

Akshaya Tritiya, May 14, 2021 - Best time to buy gold:

New Delhi: 05:38 am to 12:18 pm

Noida: 05:38 am to 12:17 pm

Gurgaon: 05:38 am to 12:18 pm

Chandigarh: 5:38 am to 12:19 pm