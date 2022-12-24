AirAsia India launches its 'New Year, New Deals' sale with fares starting at just INR 1,497

Making the most of the year-end uptick in travel sentiment, AirAsia India announced its 'New Year, New Deals' sale with fares starting at INR 1,497 for routes like Bengaluru-Kochi, in addition to similar discounted sale fares across its network. The offer is applicable for bookings made till 25th December 2022 for travel between 15th January 2023 to 14th April 2023.

The airline extended the offer for bookings made on its website, mobile app, and other major booking portals. As part of ongoing loyalty benefits, NeuPass members booking on the website and app also get a complimentary fruit platter and priority check-in, baggage and boarding in addition to up to 8% NeuCoins.

The airline recently launched a first-of-its-kind in-flight experience hub, ‘AirFlix’ and organised an exclusive in-air premiere of 'TVF Pitchers: Season 2' with the cast and crew of the show. AirFlix is available across the airline’s fleet and offers more than 6,000 hours of high-resolution content, enabling access to more than 1000 international and Indian movies, short films, and 1500+ episodes of web series, allowing users to stream content lag-free and place in-flight orders on food and beverages and curated e-commerce brands including boAt, Man Matters, Liva and others.