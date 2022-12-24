e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAirAsia India launches its 'New Year, New Deals' sale with fares starting at just INR 1,497

AirAsia India launches its 'New Year, New Deals' sale with fares starting at just INR 1,497

The offer is applicable for bookings made till 25th December 2022 for travel  between 15th January 2023 to 14th  April 2023

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 02:50 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Making the most of the year-end uptick in travel sentiment, AirAsia India announced its 'New Year, New Deals' sale with fares starting at INR 1,497 for routes like Bengaluru-Kochi, in addition to similar discounted sale fares across its network. The offer is applicable for bookings made till 25th December 2022 for travel  between 15th January 2023 to 14th  April 2023.

The airline extended the offer for bookings made on its website, mobile app, and other major booking portals. As part of ongoing loyalty benefits, NeuPass members booking on the website and app also get a complimentary fruit platter and priority check-in, baggage and boarding in addition to up to 8% NeuCoins.

The airline recently launched a first-of-its-kind in-flight experience hub, ‘AirFlix’ and organised an exclusive in-air premiere of 'TVF Pitchers: Season 2' with the cast and crew of the show. AirFlix is available across the airline’s fleet and offers more than 6,000 hours of high-resolution content, enabling access to more than 1000 international and Indian movies, short films, and 1500+ episodes of web series, allowing users to stream content lag-free and place in-flight orders on food and beverages and curated e-commerce brands including boAt, Man Matters, Liva and others.

Read Also
Seven reasons why iceland is the best place to travel this year
article-image

RECENT STORIES

In pics: 5 things Isha Ambani's twins are born with apart from gold spoon in their mouth

In pics: 5 things Isha Ambani's twins are born with apart from gold spoon in their mouth

6 jewellery pieces every classy woman should own

6 jewellery pieces every classy woman should own

Christmas 2022: 10 makeup products that will ensure you look stunning

Christmas 2022: 10 makeup products that will ensure you look stunning

AirAsia India launches its 'New Year, New Deals' sale with fares starting at just INR 1,497

AirAsia India launches its 'New Year, New Deals' sale with fares starting at just INR 1,497

Christmas 2022: 5 binge-worthy movies that will add to the festive cheer

Christmas 2022: 5 binge-worthy movies that will add to the festive cheer