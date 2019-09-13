Ahmet Oytun Cakir talks about his blog ‘Harleybaba’ and his upcoming website

Motorcycles are all about exploring hidden places and going on long journeys which is indeed a surreal experience. There’s nothing better than inspiring and motivating people on the internet about the thing you love. Ahmet Oytun Cakir popularly known as ‘Harleybaba’ is a motorcycle blogger who keeps his followers updated about the latest motorbikes in the market, In particular, he is a huge fan of Harley Davidson. Moreover, he gives good tips to the beginners as well as experienced riders about the do’s and don’ts while going on a bike ride.

Being a social media influencer and an amazing photographer cum videographer, he loves to travel across places on his Harley Davidson. “Bikes have always tempted me and it is my only addiction. Being a child I was smitten by motorbikes so much that I made a special diary where I collected pictures of bikes. Today I feel extremely happy that I am following my passion and informing people about the world of bikes”, said the blogger. Besides this, he also has his own YouTube channel called ‘Harleybaba’ which was started recently by him to create intriguing content for his followers.

Apart from having a good social media presence, he is all set to hit a milestone of 100K followers on Instagram. Ahmet has some huge plans of starting his own website which will give the latest updates about motorcycles. He also will be collaborating with several experts from the automobile industry and create interesting content about bikes. Not just this, the young man is keen to come up with equipment and accessories of ‘Harleybaba’ which will be available on his website. Going by his work, we are really looking forward to his website which is going to be a one place destination for all the motorbike lovers.